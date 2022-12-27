Roblox RS Tennis codes (December 2022): Free RoCoins 

The Roblox metaverse is home to a myriad of anime titles. RS Tennis falls under this category since its gameplay is inspired by the jau de paume-based anime Prince of Tennis. Fans of the series will enjoy this nostalgic experience set in a Roblox environment.

In RS Tennis, Robloxians must establish successful tennis clubs by defeating elite players on the server. Players must also compete for the top ranks on the game's global leaderboard. They can also engage in PvP matches on the map with their friends.

Gamers will earn RoCoins as they defeat players on the map and climb the leaderboard. They can spend this in-game money on various accessories and special rackets.

Newer players won't have enough RoCoins to make purchases. However, if they use the promo codes in this article, they'll be able to make some early upgrades and get a head start in the game.

Redeem these codes in Roblox RS Tennis to earn more RoCoins

Active codes in Roblox RS Tennis

Here are all the active codes for the game:

MarchCode2 – Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

– Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins MARCHCODE1 – Redeem this code for 1,500 Coins

– Redeem this code for 1,500 Coins RandomUpdate – Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

– Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins NEW YEAR NEW ME 2022 – Redeem this code for 5,000 RoCoins

– Redeem this code for 5,000 RoCoins 1MILLION – Redeem this code for 1,500 RoCoins

– Redeem this code for 1,500 RoCoins 7.5KFANS – Redeem this code for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem this code for 1,000 RoCoins VINCENTSOLD4 – Redeem this code for 500 RoCoins

– Redeem this code for 500 RoCoins CLUBRELEASE – Redeem this code for 1,000 RoCoins

It's a good idea to redeem the active codes as soon as possible since they could expire soon.

They can also compete in tennis matches on Fridays and weekends to earn extra RoCoins. New players can enrich their inventory with the help of the free RoCoins claimed from the codes. They can also avoid grinding for hours and will be able to purchase luxurious items at an early level.

Inactive codes in Roblox RS Tennis

Unfortunately, a handful of old Roblox RS Tennis codes have gone invalid. There is a silver lining, as fresh codes will be released during the upcoming patch update. Additionally, players can expect new codes during in-game collaborations and milestones.

7kFANS – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins 10KFAV – This code was redeemable for 750 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 750 RoCoins 6kFANS – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins 5GRAND – This code was redeemable for 1,500 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 1,500 RoCoins VINCENTSOLD2 – This code was redeemable for 300 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 300 RoCoins 3KLIKES – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins 2KLIKES – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins XBOX+TENNIS – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins SELLERMAGE – This code was redeemable for 500 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 500 RoCoins BallTPsSuck – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins RSTENNIS2021 – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins 500LIKES – This code was redeemable for 500 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 500 RoCoins 1kFANS – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins ROGUESOLD1 – This code was redeemable for 200 RoCoins

– This code was redeemable for 200 RoCoins VincentSold1 – This code was redeemable for 300 RoCoins

How to redeem active codes in Roblox RS Tennis

You can follow the steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in RS Tennis:

Start the title and enter any game mode (You can select the tutorial or personal court mode as well).

Press the small blue-themed button named 'Shop' located on the bottom right of the screen.

A new interface featuring the game timer and a code box will appear.

Copy the code from the list above and paste it into the text box that says 'Redeem Code.'

Make sure to hit the white 'Redeem' button to instantly add RoCoins to your account.

The money will be added to your in-game treasury right after you redeem the code.

