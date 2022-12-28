Roblox Shindo Life codes (January 2023)

Shindo Life is a Roblox game inspired by the Naruto universe and features many characters from the mega-popular anime. Players can use characters like Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha, while the bosses are adaptations of the tailed beasts from the series.

Shindo Life codes can be redeemed for free RELL coins, the game's in-game currency, and spins. While coins are vital to buy weapons, skins, and other important avatar items, spins are helpful in selecting an avatar's powers.

All active codes in Roblox Shindo Life

Here are all the active Roblox codes in Shindo Life right now:

10kRsea! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins

15kRCboy! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 15,000 RELL coins

16kRChe! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 16,000 RELL coins

17kRCboy! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 17,000 RELL coins

20kcoldRC! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20,000 RELL coins

29kRsea! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins

2ndYearSL2hyp3! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 60,000 RELL coins

2ndYearSL2hype! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 500 spins and 100,000 RELL coins

3y3sofakum4! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins

6hindoi5lif35! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 200 spins

beleave1t! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10,000 RELL coins

HALLOW33N2022! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins

HALLOW33N3v3n7! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 200 spins and 20,000 RELL coins

IndraAkum0n! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10,000 RELL coins and spins

IndraAkumon! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 47,928 RELL coins

kemekaAkumna! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 11,000 RELL coins and 110 spins

kemekaAkumnaB! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 32,000 RELL coins and 200 spins

ShindoXm4z1! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 50,000 RELL coins and 300 spins

ShindoXm4z2! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 30,000 RELL coins and 200 spins

theT1m3isN34R! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 200 spins and 20,000 RELL coins

timeslowsdown! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins

y3zs1r! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins

All inactive codes in Roblox Shindo Life

Listed below are all the Roblox codes that do not work in the game anymore:

2022isHERE! - Code was redeemed for 200 Spins

2YrsDev! - Code was redeemed for 100 Spins

58xp! - Code was redeemed for 5M XP

akumaSinferno! - Code was redeemed for 127 free spins and 12k Coins

BIGmonLEEKS! - Code was redeemed for 200 Spins

BigRenGokuMon! - Code was redeemed for free Spins

BigTenGokuMon! - Code was redeemed for 30 free spins

BusBius! - Code was redeemed for lots of free spins

Cowabunging! - Code was redeemed for 5K RELLCoins

de2001! - Code was redeemed for 500 Spins

de2002! - Code was redeemed for 500 Spins

DEEBLEexPE! - Code was redeemed for 1 Hour x2 XP

drMorbiusmon! - Code was redeemed for 200 free spins

Er3NYEaRgear! - Code was redeemed for 30 Spins and 3000 Rell Coins

FannyPacked! - Code was redeemed for 40 Spins

HappyNewYear! - Code was redeemed for 100 Spins

MorbiTing! - Code was redeemed for lots of Coins

moreechpee! - Code was redeemed for 5M XP

MorMor! - Code was redeemed for lots of free Spins

NewBeginnings! - Code was redeemed for 200 Spins

niceTwiceEXpd! - Code was redeemed for 2x XP

rENgunK0! - Code was redeemed for free Spins

SEnpieBenKai! - Code was redeemed for 30 Spins and 3k RELL Coins

Shindo2022! - Code was redeemed for100 Spin + 10k RELL Coins

Spooderman! - Code was redeemed for Stat Point Reset

Subscribe2CaribBros! - Code was redeemed for 15K RELL Coins

TenGOkuuu! - Code was redeemed for 120 free spins

TENgunK0! - Code was redeemed for 60 free spins

TensaSengoku! - Code was redeemed for free Spins

TenSen! - Code was redeemed for free Spins

tomspidermon! - Code was redeemed for 60 free spins and 6k Coins

UpdateIsHERE! - Code was redeemed for 16,000 RELLCoins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Shindo Life

To redeem codes in Roblox Shindo Life, you can follow these easy steps:

Start the game as usual. Select the edit option in the game mode selection section. Manually enter an active code or copy and paste one in the text box. Once the code is entered, the redemption will happen automatically.

Restart the game and try again if the active Roblox code does not go through the first time.

