Roblox Shindo Life codes (January 2023)

Shindo Life is a Roblox game inspired by the Naruto universe and features many characters from the mega-popular anime. Players can use characters like Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha, while the bosses are adaptations of the tailed beasts from the series.
Shindo Life codes can be redeemed for free RELL coins, the game's in-game currency, and spins. While coins are vital to buy weapons, skins, and other important avatar items, spins are helpful in selecting an avatar's powers.
All active codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Here are all the active Roblox codes in Shindo Life right now:
- 10kRsea! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins
- 15kRCboy! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 15,000 RELL coins
- 16kRChe! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 16,000 RELL coins
- 17kRCboy! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 17,000 RELL coins
- 20kcoldRC! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20,000 RELL coins
- 29kRsea! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins
- 2ndYearSL2hyp3! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 60,000 RELL coins
- 2ndYearSL2hype! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 500 spins and 100,000 RELL coins
- 3y3sofakum4! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins
- 6hindoi5lif35! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 200 spins
- beleave1t! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10,000 RELL coins
- HALLOW33N2022! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins
- HALLOW33N3v3n7! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 200 spins and 20,000 RELL coins
- IndraAkum0n! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10,000 RELL coins and spins
- IndraAkumon! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 47,928 RELL coins
- kemekaAkumna! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 11,000 RELL coins and 110 spins
- kemekaAkumnaB! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 32,000 RELL coins and 200 spins
- ShindoXm4z1! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 50,000 RELL coins and 300 spins
- ShindoXm4z2! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 30,000 RELL coins and 200 spins
- theT1m3isN34R! - This active code can be redeemed by players for 200 spins and 20,000 RELL coins
- timeslowsdown! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins
- y3zs1r! - This active code can be redeemed by players for RELL coins and spins
All inactive codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Listed below are all the Roblox codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 2022isHERE! - Code was redeemed for 200 Spins
- 2YrsDev! - Code was redeemed for 100 Spins
- 58xp! - Code was redeemed for 5M XP
- akumaSinferno! - Code was redeemed for 127 free spins and 12k Coins
- BIGmonLEEKS! - Code was redeemed for 200 Spins
- BigRenGokuMon! - Code was redeemed for free Spins
- BigTenGokuMon! - Code was redeemed for 30 free spins
- BusBius! - Code was redeemed for lots of free spins
- Cowabunging! - Code was redeemed for 5K RELLCoins
- de2001! - Code was redeemed for 500 Spins
- de2002! - Code was redeemed for 500 Spins
- DEEBLEexPE! - Code was redeemed for 1 Hour x2 XP
- drMorbiusmon! - Code was redeemed for 200 free spins
- Er3NYEaRgear! - Code was redeemed for 30 Spins and 3000 Rell Coins
- FannyPacked! - Code was redeemed for 40 Spins
- HappyNewYear! - Code was redeemed for 100 Spins
- MorbiTing! - Code was redeemed for lots of Coins
- moreechpee! - Code was redeemed for 5M XP
- MorMor! - Code was redeemed for lots of free Spins
- NewBeginnings! - Code was redeemed for 200 Spins
- niceTwiceEXpd! - Code was redeemed for 2x XP
- rENgunK0! - Code was redeemed for free Spins
- SEnpieBenKai! - Code was redeemed for 30 Spins and 3k RELL Coins
- Shindo2022! - Code was redeemed for100 Spin + 10k RELL Coins
- Spooderman! - Code was redeemed for Stat Point Reset
- Subscribe2CaribBros! - Code was redeemed for 15K RELL Coins
- TenGOkuuu! - Code was redeemed for 120 free spins
- TENgunK0! - Code was redeemed for 60 free spins
- TensaSengoku! - Code was redeemed for free Spins
- TenSen! - Code was redeemed for free Spins
- tomspidermon! - Code was redeemed for 60 free spins and 6k Coins
- UpdateIsHERE! - Code was redeemed for 16,000 RELLCoins
- UpdateIsHERE! - Code was redeemed for 20,000 RELLCoins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Shindo Life
To redeem codes in Roblox Shindo Life, you can follow these easy steps:
- Start the game as usual.
- Select the edit option in the game mode selection section.
- Manually enter an active code or copy and paste one in the text box.
- Once the code is entered, the redemption will happen automatically.
Restart the game and try again if the active Roblox code does not go through the first time.