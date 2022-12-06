Roblox Shindo Life Mask Codes for December 2022 : Free masks

Shindo Life is an experience created by RELL World for the Roblox platform. Traverse different worlds, battle spirits, and unlock new abilities in this anime-inspired adventure.
There are a huge number of masks a player can equip and customize their character in Shindo Life. So if one wants to make their character stand out from the crowd, these masks are perfect.
There are a lot of good designs made by many talented people out there, and some are amazing. So today, players will be presented with the best Mask Codes.
Get free masks using these Roblox Shindo Life Mask codes in December 2022
Active codes in Roblox Shindo Life Mask
Below is the full list of active mask codes for Shindo Life on Roblox. Since they can expire at any time, players should redeem them as soon as possible.
- To receive Black Anbu Mask with Red, redeem this code - 6363195081
- To receive Traditional Japanese Waves Mask, redeem this code - 6386250681
- To receive Shindo Fox Mask, redeem this code - 6767752589
- To receive Blue Bankai Dark Mask, redeem this code - 7004472054
- To receive Lightning Sky Mask, redeem this code - 6386226906
- To receive Green Creature Mask, redeem this code - 5902860812
- To receive Many Eyes Mask, redeem this code - 7696758224
- To receive Creepy Mask, redeem this code - 7134080523
- To receive Obito Rainbow Swirl Mask, redeem this code - 7606322686
- To receive White Kakashi Character Mask, redeem this code - 5894675538
- To receive Black and White Dichotomy Mask, redeem this code - 7729456245
- To receive Roblox Noob Mask, redeem this code - 7741094907
- To receive Doge Mask, redeem this code - 7770707630
- To receive Blue and Black Abstract Swirl Mask, redeem this code - 6386034759
- To receive Static TV Mask, redeem this code - 7696688191
- To receive Pink Floyd Mask, redeem this code - 295743219
- To receive Pikachu Mask, redeem this code - 7602001271
- To receive Blue Demon with Tusks Mask, redeem this code - 5792391247
- To receive Moose Mask, redeem this code - 7456321
- To receive Spider Creature Mask, redeem this code - 5789540122
- To receive Japanese Flag Mask, redeem this code - 6692951901
- To receive Chibi Red and Black Mask, redeem this code - 7162240906
- To receive Blood Dragon Mask, redeem this code - 7056923329
- To receive Yellow Mask with Black Lightning, redeem this code - 6386030930
- To receive Black Mask with Red Lightning, redeem this code - 6449722364
- To receive Clown Face Mask, redeem this code - 5894383418
- To receive Flame Demon Mask, redeem this code - 6529038534
- To receive Curse Black and White Mask, redeem this code - 7769015935
- To receive Spider Blue Mask, redeem this code - 7235704394
- To receive Black Mask with Smoke, redeem this code - 6388505568
- To receive Red Details Black Dawn Mask, redeem this code - 6902345884
Inactive codes in Roblox Shindo Life Mask
Currently, there are no inactive codes for Roblox Shindo Life Mask as of December 2022. However, players must redeem all the active codes before they expire quickly.
How to redeem codes in Shindo Life
To ensure you’re inputting codes correctly, follow these simple steps:
- Open Shindo Life in the Roblox platform.
- Enter the game and spawn into a world.
- Press M to open the menu and select the second-to-last option Customs.
- You’ll need to buy the Customs Gamepass for 250 Robux.
- Click the Mask section and enter the code.
- Confirm the design and pay whatever amount of RELL Coins it requests for the mask.
That’s everything you need to know about Roblox Shindo Life Mask Codes.
Note: If a brand new code does not work, players should close the game and reopen it after a few minutes. Users may be transferred to an updated server where the code will work.