Roblox Treasure Quest codes (January 2023): Free Weapons, Potions, and more

Developed by Nosniy Games, Roblox Treasure Quest provides the metaverse with an exciting action-packed RPG experience. Players are tasked with becoming the finest wizards and warriors in the game in order to dominate the server and easily hunt for more treasure.
To achieve this difficult feat, players will require the best fighting gear and magical items. This is when they should consider using redeemable codes, like the ones provided in this article. These codes will provide free weapons, chests, and potions that can help them become far more formidable in the game.
By using the free rewards obtained through these codes, new players can enjoy a fantastic start to Roblox Treasure Quest. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the game's Roblox codes.
Active and inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Players can redeem the active Roblox codes featured below to earn free rewards right now:
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS3—Redeem for Best Gift Ever Skin (New)
- WINTER2022—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- HYPERFROSTS REVENGE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SPOOKYTIME—Redeem for Skin Chest
- FALL2022—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- GHOULPLASMRETURNS—Redeem for a Jump Potion
- thx_for300klikes—Redeem for an XP Potion
- SAUCE—Redeem for an XP Potion
- RATIO—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- AMOGUS—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- QUIRKY—Redeem for a Lucky Potion
- WHOASKED—Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOOST—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- NOOB—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- ICYBOI—Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOZO—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- STRONK—Redeem for a Damage Potion
- POG—Redeem for XP Potion
- WHAT—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PAUSE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SECRET—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- blizmid—Redeem for an Avalanche weapon
- drip—Redeem for a Speed Potion
Robloxians are urged to redeem the active codes with haste as they may expire at any moment.
Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Listed below are the game's expired Roblox codes:
- BRIGHT&SUNNY—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- verycoolcode—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- TQ3YEARS—Redeem for Three & Free
- PRIDE—Redeem for the Pride Flag
- GOODLUCKPLZ!!!—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- MONOLITHRETURNS—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SPRING2022—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SMOGSANCTUM—Redeem for an XP Potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROLOBBY—Redeem for XP Potion
- anothaone—Redeem for a Reward
- surpriseee—Redeem for a Reward
- GHOULPLASM—Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots
- SHOPUPDATE—Redeem for Speed Potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH—Redeem for Luck Potion
- VACATION—Redeem for Unique Potion
- SUMMERTIME2021—Redeem for XP Potion
- TQ2YEARS—Redeem for Two & Through
- 300MILLIONVISITS—Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots
- SUPERSUNNY—Redeem for Luck Potion
- MINESHAFT—Redeem for Hat Chest
- UPDATEHYPE—Redeem for Color Chest
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY—Redeem for luck potion
- HAPPYEASTER2021—Redeem for XP potion
- REWRITE3—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- REWRITE2—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- REWRITE1—Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW)
- THANKSFOR250M_1—Redeem code for 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- KNIGHTMARE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- POISONPRISON—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- BOSSFIGHT—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- SPOOKY—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HAUNTED—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ABYSS—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DOMINUSGRIND—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- samurai—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- 2hourluck—Redeem code for Luck Potions
- area51—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- plzgivemythical—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- summerishere—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- luckluckluck—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ultimaterarity—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- mythicalplz—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- imfeelinglucky—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- halloweenupdate—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- NEWLOBBYHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- brightbeachisback—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- shoprevamp—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROTECTOR—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- FIERYFORTRESS—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SCROLLSHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- BIGBOOST—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- omgrobots—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- coralrevamp—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- sewersrevamp—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- naughty—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- nice—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- update14—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- luckfordays—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- spookyseason—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- HYPERFROST—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- COCONUT—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- PALMTREES—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- GHOUL—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ZOMBIE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- DANGERDEPTHS—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- NEWGAMEMODE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ENDLESSUNCAPPED—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- XPPOTION—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update10—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update11—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- 2hourexp—Redeem code for XP Potions
- ufo—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update9—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- newdungeonhype—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ilovexp—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- METEORBLAST—Redeem for a XP Potion
- shellgrind—Redeem for a XP Potion
- summertime—Redeem for a XP Potion
- 2NEWABILITIES—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE22—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE21—Redeem for a XP Potion
- EGGHUNT2020—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE20—Redeem for a XP Potion
- hi—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update19—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE18—Redeem for a XP Potion
- junglerevamp—Redeem for a XP Potion
- icecold—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update16—Redeem for a XP Potion
- winterishere—Redeem for a XP Potion
- peppermints—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update15—Redeem for a XP Potion
- evenmorexp—Redeem for a XP Potion
- autumn—Redeem for a XP Potion
- experienceboost2—Redeem for a XP Potion
- experienceboost—Redeem for a XP Potion
- pumpkincarving—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update12—Redeem for a XP Potion
- SUNSHINE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- FEDERATIONGRIND—Redeem code for a Luck Effect
- localization—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- blackbelt—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- givemelevels—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- happy4thofjuly—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- update7—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- reepotion—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- endlessmode—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- i<3effects—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- randomeffect—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- anothereffect—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- hypehype—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- pearlhunt—Redeem for Random Effect
- ranoutofideas—Redeem for Random Effect
- king—Redeem code for Lightshow Effect
- cavesrevamp—Redeem for an Effect Potion
- newmonstershype—Redeem for a Random Reward
How to redeem codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
You can easily redeem active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest by following the steps outlined below:
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the server
- Click on the blue Twitter logo button that's located in the bottom right-hand side of the screen
- A new code redemption interface will open up
- You can now copy an active code from the list given above and paste it into the text box that reads Enter Code Here
- Click on the green tick button to redeem that Roblox code instantly
Players can find the freshly redeemed rewards in their Roblox Treasure Quest inventories.