Sorcerer fighting simulator codes in Roblox: Free Gems, Mana and more (May 2022)

Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator Codes assist players in obtaining rewards such as Mana, gems, and other items listed on the currency page. The Sorcerer Fighting Simulator is an intriguing Roblox title in which players train at the most prominent Magic academy and rise through the ranks to become a strong sorcerer.

To level up, players must perform staff blows, push-ups, buy mana, and accomplish tasks. Otherwise, they will have to rely on promo codes to gain all of the mana required to climb the ranks.

Roblox: Sorcerer fighting simulator codes for free Gems, Mana and more

Active codes in Roblox Sorcerer fighting simulator

To become better at magic spells and duets, these codes can help players go far. Please note that these codes do not have an expiration date, so use them now! Also, copy paste the codes as they are case sensitive, detailed steps have been explained below:

alargefamily - Redeem code to get x2 Mana Boost for 2 hours

amazing25klikes - Redeem code to get Mana and Gems (one-time use)

anawesome85klikes - Redeem code to get 10,000 Gems

happynewyear - Redeem code to get Free items

hypership - Redeem code to get 2,500 Gems

onehundredkmembers - Redeem code to get 5,000 Gems

reached65klikes - Redeem code to get 600 Mana

reaching50klikes - Redeem code to get x2 Mana Boost for 1 hour

sub2carbonmeister - Redeem code to get 1,000 Gems

sub2hyperdjano - Redeem code to get 1,000 Gems

sub2kgts - Redeem code to get 1,000 Gems (one-time use)

Sub2PlanetMilo - Redeem code to get Mana and Gems (one-time use)

sub2rfg - Redeem code to get 1,000 Gems

ty4twentymil - Redeem code to get x2 Mana Boost for 1 hour

tyforthe75klikes - Redeem code to get 10,000 Gems

Expired codes in Roblox Sorcerer fighting simulator

Some codes that do not work anymore can be found here. Compare and move on to the next set of active codes:

awesome5mil - Redeem code to get Use it to get x2 Mana Boost 30 Min

halfamilvisits - Redeem code to get Use it to get 1,500 free gems (one-time use)

RELEASE - Redeem code to get Use it to get some in-game free stuff (one-time use)

secretcode - Redeem code to get Use it to get 100 mana

tenkaylikes - Redeem code to get Use it to get 15 min mana boost (one-time use)

thanksfor10milvisits - Redeem code to get Use it to get 5000 gems

thankyou1 - Redeem code to get Use it to get free mana

thankyou2 - Redeem code to get Use it to get 5000 gems

tyfor1klikes - Redeem code to get Use it to get 1,000 free gems (one-time use)

WELCOME - Redeem code to get Use it to get some in-game free stuff (one-time use)

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Sorcerer fighting simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To play the Sorcerer Fighting Simulator, go to the bottom right corner of the screen and press the Play button.

Pleayers can choose the sort of Magic they want to pursue and the game will load a character model for them.

On the lower left of the screen, click on the Trophy icon.

The menu of rewards will appear.

A place with the option "Enter Code" will be offered in the center of the screen under same menu.

Copy and paste any of the active codes from the list above into the box.

To earn the rewards, click the Submit button.

Similar games

1) Spellbound RPG

Spellbound RPG is one of the most highly rated RPG games on Roblox, while not being the most popular. This game has a lot of detail and a fantastic environment design. The basic goal is to battle monsters, level up, collect items, and become the most powerful wizard possible.

The game has received over 1.3 million visits and close to 20,000 favorites. Spellbound is updated on a regular basis, and it was only released earlier this year, so it's possible that some people haven't discovered it yet.

2) Nomrial Legends

In terms of Roblox experience, the game is extremely well developed. There are magical weapons, demons, and even other maps to discover. It will take players on a fantasy-themed journey that they will enjoy for hours. It's similar to Skyrim or Dragon Age, but on a much smaller level.

The game has been viewed millions of times and is presently undergoing revisions. As a result, players can expect tremendous things from this RPG, with more to come as the producers continue to improve on it.

3) Vesteria

Vesteria is one of the greatest Roblox games because the world design is incredible, and the variety of monsters, characters, objects, and armor make it one of the most advanced games on the list. Although some elements of the game require Robux, players may still download and enjoy a portion of it for free.

Vesteria not only has a lot of people and activities to do, but it also gets constant updates. New EXP payouts, adjustments and tweaks to the party system, and enhanced spells were all included in the most recent version.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul