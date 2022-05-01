Squid Game Codes in Roblox: Free Skins, Souls and more (May 2022)

Following the debut of popular Netflix drama series Squid Game, numerous developers have created games based on it, one of which being Roblox's Squid Game. By following the game's rules, players can get out of debt and finish the game, just like in the original plot. However, the Squid Game codes listed in the article below will come in handy for players.

Use these codes in Roblox Squid Game to get free in-game cash for various upgrades, skins to show off your style, super pushes to get ahead of everyone, souls for a longer lifeline, and free random rewards. Will you be the Seong of this virtual game? Use the codes today and find out!

Roblox: Squid Game codes for free Skins, Souls and more

Active Codes

The coupons are temporary, as they may expire at any time. This is why players should redeem them as quickly as possible. Players are recommended to copy-paste the codes below, as they are case-sensitive and might not work if entered incorrectly.

100kMembers? – Redeem code to get a free reward

100MillionVisits! – Redeem code to get the 100m Skin

250kEpicness – Redeem code to get an Epic Bat Skin

30kMembers – Redeem code to get 250 Cash

350kLikes – Redeem code to get 25 Souls

450kLikes – Redeem code to get 1,500 Cash

500kLikes – Redeem code to get a Baseball Bat Skin

5kFollowers – Redeem code to get 5 Souls

EvenMoreLikes – Redeem code to get Casual Colors Crate

FloodEscape – Redeem code to get 250 Cash

FrontPage! – Redeem code to get 200 Cash

HalfABillion – Redeem code to get a Baseball Bat Skin

I’m Back – Redeem code to get 5 Super Pushes (NEW)

LikesLikesLikes – Redeem code to get Cash

LotsOfLikes! – Redeem code to get 250 Cash

LotsOfPlayers – Redeem code to get 300 Cash

LotsOfStuff – Redeem code to get 500 Cash

Marbles – Redeem code to get 100 Cash

RBBattles – Redeem code to get 250 Cash

RobloxUp – Redeem code to get 500 Cash

ThanksPewDiePie – Redeem code to get 500 Cash

TonsOfLikes – Redeem code to get 250 Cash

Expired Codes

The codes listed below have been removed from Roblox Squid Games. If they use the codes listed below, it will not work as they are currently deactivated. The expired codes are as follows:

10k

FirstCode!

Marbles

250kEpicness

How to redeem the codes

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes:

Start the game and wait for the resources to populate.

On the home screen, look for the codes button.

Copy the Squid Game code from the list.

To redeem the rewards, paste it into the box and press enter.

If the code is valid, the rewards will be delivered immediately.

Updates

Here's what's new in the game:

Equipped skin is now indicated in the inventory, make it easy to compare and choose better skin

New impressive gamepass icons.

Notification system now also posts the message in chat.

The glass bridge now smashes itself after the time has run out, be careful!

Bug Fixes:

The problem in the glass bridge has been fixed (where if players landed on the glass they stepped on, they could survive)

The revive bug may have been fixed (but it has to be confirmed)

Bug in the Sugar Honeycomb Camera has been fixed.

The collision mouse position glitch in Sugar Honeycomb has been fixed

Patched sugar honeycomb biscuit orientation

Trail purchasing problem fixed

Playing Squid Game in Roblox

The catch is that there is no Roblox link using which players can begin the game. Rather, they will need to join the Discord server and wait for an invitation from the game's administrator.

Discord is a really easy tool to hang out with pals, weebs, gamers, etc for gaming sessions or anything else by creating or joining a free Discord server. With that in mind, take the steps outlined below to join and play the Squid Game:

To begin, go to the developers' official Discord server available on the game's homepage in Roblox.

After joining the server, go to the how-to-verify channel to validate the account and gain access to all of the Discord server's channels.

Then, in order to play the game, keep an eye out for announcements and information provided in the channels by the server managers.

Only the links provided by the server admins are allowed to be used by players.

If players want to play Squid Game on Roblox, they will need the Roblox Player installed on their computer, much like many other games. While there is no way to play Roblox games in the browser, contrary to popular belief, downloading the app is a must.

