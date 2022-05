Super power fighting simulator codes in Roblox: Free Tokens, Gems and more (May 2022)

GamesReborn, the creator of this Roblox game, updates the Super Power Fighting Simulator on a regular basis. Free tokens, gems, boosts, and many more are available. There is no set time for the release but when it happens, there are a lot of codes to use for Roblox players to gain that edge in the game.

Roblox has a sizable fan base for bodybuilding games, with Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator being one of the most popular. Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator is not only about training but also a chance to gain talent and travel to different islands.

Roblox: Super power fighting simulator codes for free Tokens, Gems and more

Active codes in Roblox Super power fighting simulator

These codes have no expiration date, it's best to use them right away. Also, to avoid any errors, copy and paste the code. Further down, players can find detailed steps to redeem the codes.

150KLIKES - Redeem code to get 15,000 tokens

150MPARTY - Redeem code to get three hours of double luck

2MGROUP - Redeem code to get 50,000 tokens

500KFAVOURITES - Redeem code to get 500,000 gems

FESTIVEBOOST - Redeem code to get 15 minute winter token boost

FROSTLORD - Redeem code to get 10,000 tokens

HAPPYNEWYEAR - Redeem code to get one-hour winter tokens boost

JAKDNOOB - Redeem code to get 3,000 tokens

JJD7 - Redeem code to get 3,000 tokens

PIEOVER - Redeem code to get 3,000 tokens

REKTWAY - Redeem code to get 3,000 tokens

ULTRAPOWER - Redeem code to get two hours of double power

WINTERUPDATE - Redeem code to get 7,500 tokens

XBUTTERFLIES- Redeem code to get 6,000 tokens

Expired codes in Roblox Super power fighting simulator

These are the expired codes. If one does not work, check if it's mentioned below. If yes, please move on to the next set of active codes. Players can also join the official Twitter account and Discord server to get live updates and information about brand new codes in Roblox Super power fighting simulator.

1.5K - Redeem to get 1,500 Tokens

100KFAVORITES - Redeem code to get 2,500 Tokens

100KLIKES - Redeem to get 10,000 Tokens

100Kmembers - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

100M - Redeem code to get 180 Minute x2 Power Boost

10KLIKES - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

10Kplayers - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

10M - Redeem to get 3,500 Tokens

1250Tokens - Redeem to get 1,250 Tokens

150KLIKES—Redeem to get 15k Tokens

15MVISITS - Redeem code to get 3,500 Tokens

1KLikes - Redeem to get 1,350 Tokens

1M - Redeem to get 3,500 Tokens

1MMembers - Redeem code to get 10,000 Tokens

20MVISITS - Redeem code to get 3,500 Tokens

250Players - Redeem to get 999 Tokens

300KMEMBERS - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

30KSupreme - Redeem to get 300,000 Gems

30MVISITS - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

350KFavorites - Redeem to get 3,500 Tokens

35KLIKES - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

400KFAVORITES - Redeem code to get 4,000 Tokens

400KMEMBERS - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

40KLIKES - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

500likes - Redeem to get 1,000 Tokens

50KLIKES - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

50M - Redeem code to get 5,050 Tokens

5KPLAYERS - Redeem to get 2,500 Tokens

600KMEMBERS - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

65M - Redeem code to get 6,565 Tokens

750LikeTokens - Redeem to get 1,250 Tokens

75KLIKES - Redeem code to get a free reward

85M - Redeem to get 8,585 Tokens

900KMEMBERS - Redeem code to get a free reward

ALIEN - Redeem code to get 500 Gems

Anubis - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

artifacts - Redeem code to get 50,000 Gems

ASTRO - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

Azend - Redeem to get 1,000 Tokens

BOO - Redeem code to get 3,313 Halloween tokens

BOUNTY - Redeem code to get 500 Gems

BUFF - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

DRAGON - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

ELEMENTAL - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

Forgotten - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

FREEPOWER - Redeem code to get a 60 minute x2 Power Boost

FROSTOOTH - Redeem code to get 30 Minutes x2 Luck Boost

Fusion2500 - Redeem to get 2,500 Tokens

GAMESREBORNSECRETCODE - Redeem to get 1,000 Tokens

GamingDan - Redeem to get 1,500 Tokens

gemupdate - Redeem code to get 50,000 Gems

goals - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

HALLOWEEN - Redeem code to get a free reward

HALLOWEENTOKENS - Redeem code to get a free reward

HAUNTEDBOOST - Redeem code to get a 5 minutes 5x Halloween Token Boost

HolidayPass - Redeem to get 10,000 Tokens

ItzVexo - Redeem code to get 1,500 Tokens

Jojocraft - Redeem to get 1,500 Tokens

Joseph47 - Redeem code to get 500 Tokens

JustHamNoTurkey - Redeem code to get 3,000 Tokens

LASERVISION - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

LightDark - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

mehdiable - Redeem to get 2,500 Tokens

MOBILETOKENS - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

mrrhino - Redeem to get 1,000 Tokens

NINJA - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

OMNI - Redeem code to get +30 Minute x2 Luck Boost

OPLUCK - Redeem code to get a 120 minute x2 Luck Boost

POSEIDON - Redeem code to get 250 Gems

PRESENT1 - Redeem code to get +5 x2 Golden Gift Rewards

PRESENT2 - Redeem code to get +15 Minute x2 Santa Rewards

PRESENT3 - Redeem code to get +15 Minute Free Festive Chests

QUESTS - Redeem to get 3,000 Tokens

Rainway - Redeem to get 3,000 Tokens

REAPER - Redeem code to get a free reward

Rektway100K - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

Release - Redeem to get 1,000 Tokens

sciborg - Redeem code to get 500 Gems

ServerSpecial - Redeem to get 1,500 Tokens

ShutdownTokens - Redeem to get 2,500 Tokens

SKY - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

space - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

SPOOKYPOWER - Redeem code to get a free reward

Sub2Cookie - Redeem to get 3,000 Tokens

SUPERSECRETEARLYACCESSCODE - Redeem to get 1,111 Tokens

Tokens777 - Redeem to get 777 Tokens

TRANSFORM - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

TwitterTokens - Redeem to get 1,250 Tokens

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Super power fighting simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the Roblox game.

In the top-left corner of the screen, click the Twitter or Heart icons.

A pop-up window will appear.

Copy and paste the codes from the pop-up that are now active.

To earn the game's rewards, press enter.

Simulator games are among Roblox's most famous game types. There are thousands of them, all of which are entirely unique. Try them out today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul