The entire Roblox x Kim Kardashian controversy explained

Roblox is fun, and the publishers wanted to expand the idea of a single platform where developers meet gamers directly through multiple game options. However, this also brought along many controversies.

At the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Saint (Kim's son) saw a game with his mother's face in it and later on an advertisement that claimed to have an inappropriate video of her from her past. This article will explain the controversy between Kim Kardashian and Roblox.

Roblox was founded in 2006 as a website, and David Baszucki is the company's co-founder and CEO. Last May, the online platform reached 43 million daily active users. According to the corporation, more than half of all US children and teenagers under the age of 16 play the game.

Roblox is now available on a variety of multiple devices and remains a social and gaming platform for both youngsters and adults.

What was the conflict between Roblox and Kim Kardashian?

The Issue's origin

The Kardashians had a family dinner at Kim's place and were already a little downhearted about Scott Disick, who was not invited. Suddenly, Saint West, Kim Kardashian's six-year-old kid, apparently discovered a game on Roblox advertising a video of his mother during the season premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu.

According to him, the image was funny, which led to him approaching Kim Kardashian, giggling about seeing a game with her "weeping image" on it.

Kim was taken aback when she saw a photo of herself crying. She didn't like that the site was exploiting her identity and intended to shut it down with a complaint. She said,

"Well, we're suing them if it's a game with my name and picture."

To her surprise, an advertisement popped up claiming to have an inappropriate video. She swiftly turned to her sister Khloe to see if she could explain the situation better. Saint corrected his mother when she said it was a Roblox character, and told her that it was a Roblox game produced by someone.

She was devastated and said,

"The last thing that I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20 years later. Especially, when it's this big party and my whole family is here. This is some real emberassing sh*t and I need to deal with with and I will deal with it! I can't believe this is happening right now!"

The video

Kim and her then-boyfriend Ray-J celebrated Kim's 23rd birthday in October 2007 at the exclusive Esperanza resort in Cabo, Mexico. They brought a handheld camcorder with them and videotaped themselves having an intimate moment. Adult film business Vivid Entertainment published the tapes for the public in March 2007.

Kim and Kanye

Despite them going through a divorce, Kim had to call her ex-husband and the father of her children, Kanye. This was the first time she was noticed weeping. An emotional Kim said,

"It was a game on Roblox, and it said Kim's new s*e tape. Thank god, he(Saint) can't read yet. I was like, over my dead body this sh*t is going to happen to me again. I just want it gone!"

Kanye also made some comments that made her feel better. She made the decision to do things one at a time, and because SNL was first, she left to prepare for the big day.

Kanye left New York for LA and returned to give Kim every gadget with the tape right before the SNL show. Nobody knows how he acquired them, but they are no longer out there. Luckily for Kim, this meant that the footage is permanently sealed, and she no longer needs to worry about it.

Roblox's response

The game's developer(s) is have been blacklisted, as claimed by Roblox. The following is the full statement from the platform's spokesman:

"The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules.

The message went on to say:

"The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident."

Advice for parents

Many worried parents would want their kids to stop playing Roblox after hearing news like this. However, the game remains pretty safe for kids. In fact, there have been no reports of a lawsuit or anything remotely suggesting that the platform is in trouble for this.

Parents and kids need to be careful and they can continue to have a better experience on the platform. Read these steps to understand what can be done:

Chatting with strangers online is not a great idea for young kids. Discuss the dangers of forming friendships anonymously with the youngster.

Parents should make themselves familiar with the various parental safety options. It will enable them to limit their child's connections and set the communication settings to "No one."

Learn about the various privacy options available. The default account privacy settings are variable based on the user's age whenever they create an account.

Make sure the child understands how the platform operates. Let them know that they can Report the account if they are uncomfortable with the discussion.

Teach the kid that giving any personal info is a bad decision.

Conclusion

The game hasn't suffered any losses due to this news. On the contrary, its count of players has continued to grow. As seen in future episodes, KIm has moved on. The SNL show was a success and she also passed the Baby Bar exam. Everything has gone back to the way it was.

