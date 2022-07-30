How to get new Tommy Hilfiger event items in Tommy Play on Roblox

Tommy Play is about racing, doing Parkour, and BMX tricks across the Bronx. Participating in these activities grants players some amazing free items. The game also hides cool secrets by accessing these enigmatic rewards in-game freebies.

Tommy Hilfiger, the developer of Tommy Play, rolled out an update on July 28, featuring new items, out of which most are free to claim. However, the lack of basics, knowledge and game areas results in failing to get them.

Unpacking new items in the Tommy Play Hilfiger Event

1) TJ Prime Foam

Players need to change their borough to Chapter 2 in the Bronx to get these exclusive items. To change the borough:

Click play on the left bottom menu Select Chapter 2 (highlighted in blue) Travel

The first item, TJ Prime Foam, is the easiest to acquire and is just in front of the players across the building. But players can't get through just by jumping and using boosters. Therefore, players are advised to follow the clouds to reach the claim area. Once the player claims it, the item will be made available right away.

2) Pretzel Run: Emoji and Emote

To get the next item, Pretzel Run - follow the area that marks itself as Quest. Here are a series of quests that players need to complete to get two banger items.

After going through the quest, communicate with the character by doing a break dance. After communicating, get towards the Giant Pretzel at the end of the train. (This may take a while to reach) Players can collect Pretzels here. After collecting, players need to get back to the Quest area.

(Trick to get back quickly: Click on Play in the bottom left menu > Chapter 2 > Teleport to the Tommy Store).

This mission offers the player the Floor Rock Freeze Emoji. However, this is not the only reward. To avail another one, get a second Pretzel from the Museum. The collection of the second Pretzel will grant Frosty Flare Emote.

(Get back to the Tommy Store for the next item).

Players need to equip the Hot Dog with their avatar to get the next item. To do this, click on the gear and select the hot dog. All the steps are complete and players can see Tommy Flag on their heads. Now jump into the pool highlighted by Giant Tommy Jean Flag. Players can get a TJ Giant Burger for their avatar by doing this simple step.

3) TJ Wearable BMX Backpack

TJ Wearable BMX (Image via Tommy Play)

TJ's wearable BMX is the second easiest item to claim. To avail of this item, players need to travel to the area highlighted in blue and quoted as Quest. Communicate with the guy, and the user will be granted the bicycle.

Just moments after the bicycle grant, players will be awarded the 'Introduction Award.' Now the performer needs to complete the race on BMX. Following the track highlighted in blue color will get players through it.

Run for 20 seconds without touching the ground: Flying with BMX for 20 seconds awards 'Float like a Feather Award.'

Following the areas featured in the article will help access the freebies easily. Still, some may find it hard to find areas, as this will require players to get familiar with the map of Tommy Play.

