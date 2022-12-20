Top 5 Most Fun Roblox Games

Roblox users have developed over 5000 games on the platform, which is increasing frequently. Every title on the platform is different from the others, which makes the platform different from the others.

Roblox games have their own uniqueness and various genres such as horror, survival, cooking, stimulation, school-based, etc. Many games have gained huge popularity in the gaming world and are fun to play, like Adopt Me!, Pet Simulator X, Theme Park Tycoon 2, Hide and Seek Extreme, etc.

This article covers the five best fun-loving games on Roblox that can be played with friends and family.

Roblox games to have fun in December

1) Super Bomb Survival

Polyhex created an all-genre Roblox experience called Super Bomb Survival in 2014. The multiplayer game can be played with up to 15 members connected to a single server and has garnered over 177 million visits within the past few years.

This is a physics-based survival game where explosives fall from the sky, and players must avoid all kinds of explosions. Users can also buy more than 60 skills and 20 perks at the Survival shop (in-game shop) and customize their characters accordingly.

It is a fantastic title where players can battle, escape random events, become badge tycoons, hang out in the arcade, and goof off. Readers should check out this fun game at least once and have a great time with friends and other online mates.

2) Welcome to Bloxburg

A town and city experience created by Coeptus in 2014 called Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg. The multiplayer game can be played with up to 12 members connected to a single server. It has gained over 6.9 billion visits upon its release and is considered one of the most-played titles on the platform.

Welcome to Bloxburg involves various activities like building and designing houses, owning stylish vehicles, hanging out with friends, performing various in-game activities, and more

There are endless possibilities for players, and the developers never fail to amaze gamers. Users always have something to do or have fun in the experience. Readers who haven’t heard of this popular experience should try it once with their friends and enjoy this upcoming holiday season.

3) Work at a Pizza Place

Work at a Pizza Place is a fun town and city game on Roblox developed by Dued1 in 2008. It is by far the oldest game on the list and is one of the most popular and played on the platform.

The multiplayer title can be played with up to 12 members connected to a single server and has over four billion visits. The game is about working in a pizza place as a team to fulfill food orders. Gamers can also buy and customize their houses and upgrade them accordingly.

Work at a Pizza Place was recently updated, and the developers have organized a Christmas drink design contest. The winner’s design will be replaced during Christmas. Viewers should check out this experience and have a blast playing it and participating in the Christmas contest.

4) Royale High

An adventurous multiplayer experience called Roblox Royale High was introduced by Callmehbob in 2017. The title can be played with up to 15 members connected to a single server. It has garnered more than 8.4 billion views within the past few years.

It is also one of the most popular games on the platform. The school-theme-based game is about players attending their classes, doing in-game activities to earn gems and diamonds, completing homework and assignments, and more.

Players can also use their Teleportation Sceptre and travel across magical lands. They can unravel secrets, dress their characters accordingly and increase their levels by earning Diamonds (in-game currency).

The game is a lot more fun and players will have a great time with other gamers while playing this fantastic game. Readers should check out this title and relive their school days by completing homework and attending classes.

5) Blox Fruits

Gamer Robot Inc. developed an adventurous experience called Roblox Blox Fruits in 2019. The multiplayer title can be played with up to 12 members connected on a single server.

Blox Fruit has a huge following and over 11 billion visits within the years, making it one of the most played games on the platform. In this game, players will have to become master swordsmen or strongest Blox Fruit players. Users can train to become the most powerful player.

Gamers can also fight against complex enemies and have amazing boss battles while sailing across the ocean to unravel some secrets. As the game is very popular on this online gaming platform, readers who haven’t known about this title should try it out at least once and have fun with their friends.

