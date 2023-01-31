Roblox is an online gaming platform and a tool for game development created by the Roblox Corporation. There are over 40 million games on the platform, among which many of them are creative, interesting, and a little addictive.

The number of daily active users has significantly increased in recent years. Millions of new users have joined the platform due to the pandemic, enabling the gaming sector to experience explosive growth. In this article, we discuss the top 5 overplayed games ever played on the platform.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Brookhaven and 4 other most overplayed games in Roblox

5) Piggy

The horror game Piggy is based on the Peppa Pig cartoon for children in the UK. It has brought in more than 10 billion users in less than 2 years since it was brought out in January 2020.

Piggy is a free-to-play survival horror-themed game on Roblox. The goal is to get off the map by locating and using tools, keys, and other items while avoiding an evil anthropomorphic animal. Players can vote in one of the various modes after the map, and therefore, the mode with the most votes wins. Only six modes will be displayed since they change after each round.

The game won racked up several Bloxy Awards as well as the 'Game of the Year' title during the 8th Annual Bloxy awards.

4) MeepCity

Roblox MeepCity is a role-playing game that has received over 14 billion visits since its launch in 2016.

MeepCity incorporates elements influenced by Disney's Toontown Online, Club Penguin, and several other casual children's MMOs. You can play games to earn money. Your earnings can then be spent on decorations for your home and other goods to personalize your experience. The name of this game has been sourced from Meeps, the pets found in-game.

3) Tower of Hell

Roblox Tower of Hell is a widely known Roblox game, having received over 18 billion visits since it was launched back in 2018.

The goal is to climb to the top of the tower that is generated randomly and resets after each eight-minute round. The timer speeds up when a player completes a tower before it refreshes. This adventure game is hazardous, difficult, and demands intense focus. The game can sometimes be a bit frustrating, but that is exactly what incorporates the fun element!

2) Brookhaven

Roblox Brookhaven is a role-playing game on the platform with over 20 billion visits since its launch in 2021.

The game features a variety of structures and settings that one might find in a town, including a store, church, school, and playground. There are numerous roleplaying vehicles, houses, and gadgets available in Brookhaven. This experience is renowned for its simplicity.

To make the experience more immersive for yourself and other players, you can use up all your imagination, create a rich backstory, come up with original accents, or do whatever you can think of.

1) Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! is also a role-playing game on the platform with over 29 billion visits, making it one of the top most overplayed games in Roblox.

In this game, players can hatch, raise, and create a life for their new pet. The mechanics of this game will make you trade pets and possibly acquire a rare animal, and build a personalized home for yourself and your animal to live in. Adopt Me! is a well-liked option for young children due to its family-friendly nature and entertaining gameplay.

Adopt Me! has been regarded as one of the most well-liked games on the platform since its launch due to the duration it has occupied the top spot on the main page and the fact that it regularly attracts between 200,000 and 600,000 active players.

Poll : 0 votes