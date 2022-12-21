Roblox users have created numerous games that have garnered billions of visits over the years. There are various genres available on the list that are played and loved by gamers across the globe.

Some of the most popular Roblox games include Adopt Me!, Tower of Hell, Piggy, Murder Mystery 2, Royale High, Welcome to Bloxburg, and Brookhaven RP, all of which differ from one another thanks to their unique features.

However, there are certain games on the platform that have been created by users but have not received due appreciation.

This article covers the five most underrated games on Roblox that offer interesting features and immersive gameplay.

Most underappreciated Roblox games to try out this December

1) Ballista

The first game on the list is a fighting game called Roblox Ballista introduced in 2021 by a developer of the same name. The multiplayer action game can be played with up to 48 members connected to a single server.

Ballista has already gained over 8.4 million visits in just one year. The game involves players fighting alongside their friends or opponents in epic Blox battles.

Users can prepare for battle after equipping themselves with an arsenal of historical weapons and gear, along with special bucket helmets. Furthermore, players can use codes to receive free rewards. Ballista is a fun game involving a lot of fighting, but has not been given the recognition it deserves.

Readers should definitely check out this underrated game and enjoy battling with their friends.

2) Adventure Story

Roblox Adventure Story is a single-player adventure game created by Vetexgames in 2017, attracting over 10.5 million visits within the past few years. However, the title has not been given much attention or credit, and is perhaps one of the most unrecognized games on the platform.

Adventure Story is set in a cartoonish world, filled with charming and interesting characters. Players will have to travel the world and collect treasures and valuable relics along with them. They will also need to gain powerful abilities to conquer evil with their friends.

Readers should definitely check out this title to enjoy the experience of collecting treasures and exploring its world.

3) Entry Point

Clishshato created a first-person shooting (FPS) experience called Roblox Entry Point in 2017. The multiplayer game can be played with up to 60 members connected to a single server, and has garnered a whopping 233.8 million visits in the last few years. But somehow, it has still not received much recognition.

This underrated game involves players joining a criminal organization called Halcyon, before entering into a world of high-profile operations. Users will have to take down banks, break into black sites, and target multimillionaires.

Entry Point consists of many episodes, where players can choose their plots with their friends and other online players. Readers should check out this amazing game as it deserves the credit it has been missing.

4) Stop it, Slender!

Kinnis97 created a horror-type experience in 2010 called Roblox Stop it, Slender! The multiplayer game can be played with up to 11 members connected to a single server. While the title has garnered 174.4 million visits, it has not been well-appreciated by Roblox gamers.

Following is the description of the title on the official site:

"The holidays have arrived here in Stop it, Slender! Both Proxies and Slender can lure citizens in with spawned gifts that contain exclusive event items to customize your Slender with! Generous players can even start gift rains within the lobby! While avoiding Slenderman and his elusive proxies, citizens must find all 8 hidden pages in the area to escape and survive this nightmare!"

The experience of finding hidden pages while navigating past eerie surroundings makes for a fun experience.

Readers can check out this horror game and enjoy beating it with friends and other online players.

5) Recoil

Created by Bad Skeleton in 2020, Roblox Recoil is another fighting game that has not been given much recognition. The multiplayer title can be played with up to 18 members connected to a single server.

Recoil has received over 66 million visits in the last couple of years.

Here, players are divided into different teams and compete across several modes. Usually, until players have sufficient experience, new members will need to compete against bots. Players will have multiple gaming modes, skins, killstreaks, and weapons, along with other perks.

It offers a thrilling gameplay experience, especially when played with friends. Roblox Recoil is definitely a must-try.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

