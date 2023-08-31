5 most underrated games in Roblox in 2023

The Roblox Metaverse boasts a wealth of incredible games that often go unnoticed amid the platform's vast library. There are multiple hidden gems that are just waiting to be discovered. These offer unique gameplay experiences that stand out in their respective genres, showcasing diversity and creativity on the Roblox platform.

Whether you're a newcomer to the platform, or a seasoned veteran scavenging for a new game to start fresh in, Roblox has everything you need. If you're someone who likes trying new things like tower defense, strategy, horror, martial arts, or intricate narrative games, then consider giving these underrated titles a chance – you might just uncover your new favorite adventure.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Top 5 best Roblox games that that deserve more attention than they receive in 2023

1) Tower Heroes

Tower Heroes is a strategic tower defence game that combines the thrill of tower defence with the action-filled dynamic playstyle of MOBA games. Players create teams of heroes, each with their own special skills, and strategically deploy them to repel waves of powerful foes.

This exciting game developed by Pixel-bit Studio offers a variety of game types, heroic characters, and structures to choose from. Its blend of strategic planning and real-time action distinguishes it from the crowd, making it a game that demands greater attention.

2) Recoil

Recoil is a game made by Bad Skeleton, and it is an engrossing combination of shooter and strategy game. In it, players take on the role of a commander of a robotic army. The game's unique mechanisms allows them to construct their own armies and war strategies. This level of depth is rarely seen in Roblox games.

Recoil is a hidden gem with amazing graphics and fascinating gameplay that deserves more people's attention. Another such diamond in the rough is Roblox's Criminality, which has the same premise but is an open-world title instead of the usual arena-based shooter games.

3) Dead Silence

Dead Silence is a horror-adventure game that is often neglected by Robloxians. For those who are looking for a spine-chilling encounter, they ought to try this one out. Dead Silence immerses players in a dark, scary world where you must discover the truth behind a sequence of terrifying incidents.

The atmosphere of the game, along with its well-crafted storyline, transports players to a haunted world of suspense and mystery. Dead Silence deserves more attention, but it is often overshadowed by other extremely well-thought-out games such as Doors, Murder Mystery 2, and many more.

4) Project Baki 2

Project Baki 2 delves into the realm of martial arts, allowing players to engage in epic combat inspired by the anime Baki's fight scenes. The game gives an entertaining and competitive experience with a diverse cast of characters from Baki, each with their own combat styles and powers.

The slick battle mechanics and the sheer attention to detail in character design distinguishes Project Baki 2 as a game from the plethora that Roblox has to offer. It deserves more attention from anime aficianados and Robloxians alike.

5) Entry Point

Entry Point goes beyond traditional gameplay by giving players the opportunity to take on the role of a professional robbery operator. This Roblox game has an engrossing plot, difficult missions, and several approaches to each obstacle. Entry Point accommodates a wide range of playstyles, from covert infiltrations to high-octane shootouts.

The complexity of Entry Point's narrative and the diversity of its gameplay distinguishes it as a great game that deserves to have more eyes on it.

Conclusion

These were the best games that many Robloxians are yet to discover and experience. If you're reading this article and stumble upon a new title that you've never heard of before, then make sure to give it a try.

Players are encouraged to take to the comments section to and let other players know about their experience and other underrated games we might have missed.