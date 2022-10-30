Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Potions, weapon, and more (November 2022)

This is a spooky adventure game ideal for Roblox players seeking a scavenger hunt. It takes gamers on an adventure to find chests filled with gold and other valuable rewards.

In this title, players can partake in small quests and defeat bosses for additional rewards. They also have the opportunity to use some codes to get free potions that increase the collection of gold, XP, and more.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Treasure Quest:

AMOGUS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a speed potion

blizmid - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an Avalanche weapon

BOOST - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion

BOZO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion

drip - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a speed potion

FALL2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a speed potion

GHOULPLASMRETURNS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a jump potion

ICYBOI - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

NOOB - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion

PAUSE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

POG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

QUIRKY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a lucky potion

RATIO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion

SAUCE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

SECRET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion

SPOOKYTIME - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a skin chest

STRONK - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a damage potion

thx_for300klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

WHAT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

WHOASKED - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

Some steps to redeem these active codes have been provided in the last section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

These Roblox codes do not work in Treasure Quest anymore:

300MILLIONVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive earn 10 Backpack Slots

anothaone - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a reward

GHOULPLASM - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Backpack Slots

GOODluckPLZ!!! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

HAPPYEASTER2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

luckYluckYluckY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

MINESHAFT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Hat chest

MONOLITHRETURNS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

NEWDUNGEONHYPE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

PRIDE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive the Pride Flag

PROLOBBY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

REWRITE1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Backpack slots

REWRITE2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

REWRITE3 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

RIPBRIGHTBEACH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

SHOPUPDATE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a speed potion

SMOGSANCTUM - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

SPRING2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

SUMMERTIME2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion

SUPERSUNNY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion

surpriseee - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a reward

TQ2YEARS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Two & Through

UPDATEHYPE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Color chest

VACATION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Unique potion

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code Treasure Quest:

To use codes, you have to first follow the creators of the game on Twitter - @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX.

After a few minutes of doing that, head over to Roblox and launch the game.

Click on the Twitter logo and enter an active code from the list provided earlier.

Click on the green checkmark button.

Players will have to wait for a few minutes after following the developers' Twitter accounts for the codes to work. This may take up to 15 minutes.

Treasure Quest was created by a verified developer called Nosniy Games on March 15, 2019. The game has seen its fair share of attention on the anime-dominated platform and has received 461.8 million visits and 306 thousand likes so far.

