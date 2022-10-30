Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Potions, weapon, and more (November 2022)

This is a spooky adventure game ideal for Roblox players seeking a scavenger hunt. It takes gamers on an adventure to find chests filled with gold and other valuable rewards.
In this title, players can partake in small quests and defeat bosses for additional rewards. They also have the opportunity to use some codes to get free potions that increase the collection of gold, XP, and more.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Treasure Quest:
- AMOGUS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a speed potion
- blizmid - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an Avalanche weapon
- BOOST - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion
- BOZO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion
- drip - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a speed potion
- FALL2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a speed potion
- GHOULPLASMRETURNS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a jump potion
- ICYBOI - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
- NOOB - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion
- PAUSE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- POG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
- QUIRKY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a lucky potion
- RATIO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion
- SAUCE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
- SECRET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a gold potion
- SPOOKYTIME - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a skin chest
- STRONK - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a damage potion
- thx_for300klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
- WHAT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- WHOASKED - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
Some steps to redeem these active codes have been provided in the last section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
These Roblox codes do not work in Treasure Quest anymore:
- 300MILLIONVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive earn 10 Backpack Slots
- anothaone - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a reward
- GHOULPLASM - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Backpack Slots
- GOODluckPLZ!!! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- HAPPYEASTER2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
- luckYluckYluckY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- MINESHAFT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Hat chest
- MONOLITHRETURNS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- PRIDE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive the Pride Flag
- PROLOBBY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
- REWRITE1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Backpack slots
- REWRITE2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
- REWRITE3 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- SHOPUPDATE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a speed potion
- SMOGSANCTUM - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
- SPRING2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- SUMMERTIME2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an XP potion
- SUPERSUNNY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a luck potion
- surpriseee - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a reward
- TQ2YEARS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Two & Through
- UPDATEHYPE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Color chest
- VACATION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Unique potion
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code Treasure Quest:
- To use codes, you have to first follow the creators of the game on Twitter - @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX.
- After a few minutes of doing that, head over to Roblox and launch the game.
- Click on the Twitter logo and enter an active code from the list provided earlier.
- Click on the green checkmark button.
Players will have to wait for a few minutes after following the developers' Twitter accounts for the codes to work. This may take up to 15 minutes.
Treasure Quest was created by a verified developer called Nosniy Games on March 15, 2019. The game has seen its fair share of attention on the anime-dominated platform and has received 461.8 million visits and 306 thousand likes so far.