Type Soul: Shikai Weapon Tier List

Type Soul features awakening modes that the members of each of its playable factions can use. For Arrancars, it is Resurrection, while Quincies have access to Voltstanding. If you are playing as a Soul Reaper, the first step to reaching your maximum awakening state is to achieve Shikai. It is a powerful awakening in its own right, boasting incredible abilities that can show you what this faction is truly capable of.

When combined with the right weapons, the potential of this form skyrockets. If you’re new to the Bleach-inspired experience, you may not be sure which option is the best to pair with your Shikai form. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve ranked all weapons available for this form in Type Soul.

Ranking Shikai Weapons in Type Soul

S-Tier: The highest highs

Shikai Weapon Rarity Odachi Mythic Katana Common

Shikai weapons in Type Soul (Image via Roblox)

S-tier options boast the highest damage and utility out of all Shikai weapons on this list. You can use these with nearly every build with resounding success, which is precisely why they are in this section.

Here’s the standout ability for each S-tier weapon:

Odachi: Extremely powerful normal and critical attacks.

Katana: Long-range critical attack.

A-Tier: Dependable picks

Shikai Weapon Rarity Dagger Legendary Longsword Legendary Greatsword Common

A-tier weapons work with most builds but can clearly perform better in certain setups than others. There are clear flaws in these options as opposed to the near-perfect S-tier's inclusions.

Here’s why each weapon is in this tier:

Dagger: Fast attack speed.

Longsword: Good range with normal attacks.

Greatsword: Lunging critical hit with armor.

B-tier: Decent Performance

Shikai Weapon Rarity Twinblade Common Spear Common Dual Swords Common Hammer Common

Official Type Soul cover art (Image via Roblox)

B-tier weapons need to be used with specific builds, or they won’t function well. This makes them somewhat niche and overall less effective than their counterparts in the S and A tiers.

Here are the standout qualities of these weapons:

Twinblade: Decent normal attacks with good combo potential.

Hammer: Super-armor on normal attacks.

Spear: Good range on normal attacks that combo with skills.

Dual Swords: Lunging critical attack.

C-Tier: Sub-par combat abilities

Shikai Weapon Rarity Scythe Common Hakuda gauntlets Common

C-tier weapons have the potential to be decent but require super-specific setups to be effective. There is almost nothing they do that the other weapons don’t do better. So, we recommend using a different weapon that suits your playstyle instead.

Here’s what made them a shoo-in for this tier:

Scythe: Decent normals with little else to offer.

Hakuda gauntlets: Lackluster critical attack.

FAQs

What is the best Shikai weapon in Type Soul?

The best Shikai weapon is the Odachi, which deals excellent damage with every possible build, bar none.

What are the different Shikai weapon rarities in Type Soul?

There are three Shikai weapon rarities: Mythic (0.3% drop chance), Legendary (3% drop chance), and Common (96.5% drop chance).

What is the rarest Shikai weapon in Type Soul?

The Odachi is the rarest Shikai weapon in the game, belonging to the Mythic rarity, and has a drop chance of 0.3%.

