Where is the Siren Head in Roblox Brookhaven?

The famous Town and City role-playing game, called Roblox Brookhaven RP, is one of the most played on the platform. The Roblox game has gained millions of fans and has about a million visitors daily.

Roblox Brookhaven allows players to hang around with friends, other online gamers and the city. Players can own, customize, and live in amazing houses. They can also drive amazing vehicles and role-play in the game.

The multiplayer game can be played with up to 18 members connected to a single server. Created in 2020 by Wolfpaq, the game also has some spookiness in it. This is majorly attributed to the Siren Head.

There are a number of ways to find the Siren Head in Roblox Brookhaven RP, like calling out his name thrice in the daylight, hearing it cry, waiting at the diner, in the cave, in the deserted barn and a few more places.

This article further discusses ways to find a Siren Head in Roblox Brookhaven RP.

Roblox: Places to search for Siren Head in Brookhaven RP

What is a Siren Head?

For many readers who are not aware of what Siren Head is, it is a tall, fleshy, furious-looking creature. Its head is a pole with speakers attached to it. Created by Trevor Henderson, it is a weird creature that is usually found in wooded areas, creating strange noises.

In Roblox Brookhaven RP, if this creature sees players from close proximity, it is going to haunt them for the rest of the game. So it is better to stay as far as one can from the Siren Head.

Furthermore, if players stare at the Siren Head for more than three seconds, it will teleport them to its own world.

How to find Siren Head in Roblox Brookhaven RP?

While there are several ways to face Siren Head in Roblox Brookhaven RP, players are warned that it gets quite spooky. Notably, the Siren Head won’t appear when it sees a large group of people.

So apparently, if someone wants to see a strange creature, they should be alone or accompanied by only one other player. It will most often appear if someone is alone on a server.

So below are a few steps that players have to follow in order to see the Siren Head in the game.

1) Call out its name

This step must be done during the day (in-game). Players simply have to call out or type its name three times.

The name should be typed in the right manner. Here's how players should do it:

;SIRENHEAD;

And remember to type it out three times. Players can’t see it directly, but by typing or calling out its name, they have activated it.

Trust the process, try out the steps and soon enough, Siren Head can be seen. However, players are warned to be careful.

2) Wait at the Diner

This step should also be done during the day, and stay at the diner for at least five minutes. Brooks Diner is right next to the city, players have to go there and wait for it to appear.

Again, as mentioned earlier, players have to be alone at the diner and remember to sit at the corner table next to the window.

Now that they have been seated next to the window, make sure to do something and not sit idle. Players can eat something while sitting there, use their phone or have a drink or something that appears to be busy because it only appears when no one seems to notice it.

Wait five minutes in real-time, and players can see Siren Head behind the traffic lights across the window. Upon seeing the beast, players must ignore it lest they're haunted for the rest of the day.

Usually, the Siren Head disappears after a minute or two of being activated. So players just have to pretend that they have not seen it for a few minutes of the game.

3) Hear its cry

Players have to go to the hidden agency in the hospital and enter a secret spot to be able to hear it cry as after that, they can see it in a closer view.

In the X-ray machine surgery room, players have to jump behind it. Some users might struggle because of their massive size.

In Roblox Brookhaven RP, Siren Heads can haunt forever if gone too close to it (Image via YouTube)

After that, players will see the secret table and there will be a blue button on it. Upon clicking on it, they will be teleported to a place where they can hear him cry.

Those who are lucky enough can hear him immediately, but usually, it takes about two to four minutes. It works faster if players are sitting down.

If users have heard him cry, that means it’s going to appear at night, so quickly move to the next spot. For those who are not aware of the secret agency spot, it also allows players to teleport.

Use the teleport button to get out of that place.

4) Find it in the caves

Siren Head is usually found in dark places where no one goes, so players can find it inside the hidden cave. The cave is behind the car wash center and the shopping mall.

Siren Head can be found in dark places in Roblox Brookhaven RP (Image via YouTube)

As players have heard its cry and activated it, this step is definitely going to work. Enter the caves and stay aware because it'll be really dark inside, so remember to take out the torchlight.

There are two entrances, choose one and get inside safely. Users have to remember that in this cave, it only appears between 4.00 PM and 6.00 PM.

5) The deserted barn area

Lastly, players can track it in the barn. Go to the top of the barn and make sure to climb all the way to the top.

Here, the Siren Head appears at 9.00 PM. It can appear on “Cherry Road Aspirin Lane,” “Dogwood” or “Brookhaven Avenue” signboard.

Players must keep observing until it’s time.

Now those who have had the chance to see him in the barn have to be careful because it’s going to come visit the house.

