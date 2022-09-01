Wisteria codes in Roblox: Free resets and rerolls (September 2022)

This is the go-to game for Roblox players who love not only anime but also Japanese culture. Demon Corps was inspired by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It is named after a climbing shrub of the pea family, with hanging clusters of fragrant flowers, typically pale bluish-lilac in color. It's also an integral part of the anime series.

Breathing Types are special powers that players can learn and use. There are five to seven of them and players need to locate an elemental trainer to begin training.

Roblox players can use codes to get free rerolls, skins, and blood demon art resets. Of course, this will give players the power boost that they need at the beginning of the game, but it will also give them fun skins to show off their avatars to their friends.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Wisteria

Active codes in Roblox Wisteria

Here are the active codes in the game:

!BDAReset - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Blood Demon Art reset

!BreathReset - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Breath reset

!DemonAppearance - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Demon Appearance reset

!HairDrip - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Hair and Eye Reroll

!HaoriReset - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Haori reroll

!NichirinColor - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn nichirin color reroll

Expired codes in Roblox Wisteria

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

!10000WISHES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Haori reroll

!1000FOLLOWS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Nichirin color reset

!100KBDA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Blood Demon Art reset

!100KBreath - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Breath reset

!100KDEMONAPP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Demon Appearance reset

!20000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Haori reroll

!2021Breath - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Breath reset

!2021DemonArt - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Blood Demon art reset

!25000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Face, Eye, and Hair reroll

!30000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Face reroll

!80000LIKESDEMON - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a demon appearance reroll

!80000LIKESHAORI - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Slayer Haori Reset

!90000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Haori reroll

!BDAReroll - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Blood Demon art reroll

!BDAReset - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Blood Demon art reset

!BreathReset - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Breath reset

!BreathReset - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Breath reset

!Christmas - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Nichirin color/appearance reroll

!Demon80K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a demon appearance reroll

!DemonAppearance - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an appearance reroll

!NICHIRIN80K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

!SUBTOIBEMAINE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Breath reset

!SUBTOINFERNASU - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Blood Demon art reset

!SUBTOSAGEE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Face reroll

!SUBTOVALEKIS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Face reroll

!TWEETBDA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Blood Demon Art reset

!TWEETBREATH - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Breath reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Wisteria

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Players can use the generated username and password to get into the Roblox platform.

Enter the game's name into the search field to find it on the homepage. Please start the Roblox Wisteria.

Let the game finish loading. Like with all the other Roblox games, it takes a a bit of time..

Search for the Twitter button on the side of the screen after the game has fully launched. Players need to click on it to see a pop-up window.

To redeem the codes, the following procedure must be flawless. On the "Code here" tab, copy and paste an active code.

Once the gamers have entered the code, the rewards will be added to their accounts.

Obviously, players can also type the code, but it is best to copy and paste the code to avoid typing errors.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta