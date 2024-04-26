Worm 2048 Codes (May 2024)

Worm 2048 codes offer ways to improve your score and take it to new heights in this Roblox experience. Moreover, you don’t need to spend any real-world resources to redeem them and receive the freebies. So, to help you get the buffs offered by codes, this article lists all the active ones for Worm 2048.

You will also find a brief guide that outlines how to redeem them successfully.

All Worm 2048 Codes (Active)

Active codes for Worm 2048 (Image via Roblox)

Two codes are currently active in Worm 2048. We recommend using them quickly since they can be rendered inactive at any time, making their rewards inaccessible. Roblox codes come with unspecified expiry dates. This is why they stop working suddenly.

List of active Worm 2048 codes Code Rewards Likes50k 2x score buff for five minutes Likes30k 2x score buff for five minutes

Inactive Worm 2048 codes

The following codes don’t work in Worm 2048 anymore. The developers will replace them with new ones whenever the game reaches a new milestone. These will offer rewards that are equal to or better than those that expired.

List of inactive Worm 2048 codes Code Rewards Likes20k 2x score buff for five minutes Likes10k 2x score buff for four minutes Likes6000 2x score buff for three minutes Likes3000 2x score buff for three minutes Likes1000 2x score buff for three minutes

How to redeem active Worm 2048 codes

How to redeem codes for Worm 2048 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use the following guide to redeem codes in Worm 2048:

Open Worm 2048 through the Roblox Player app.

Walk to the Codes area in the hub next to the spawn point.

Input a working code in the code interface and press Enter to collect your freebies.

Do the same for all active codes.

Remember that Worm 2048 includes no case-sensitive codes. This makes it easy to type each code manually without making errors during the redemption process.

Worm 2048 codes and their importance

Codes for Worm 2048 and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for this title rewards you with a double score buff, which lasts up to five minutes. This is just long enough for you to rack up an impressive score and reach the top spot on the leaderboard.

The score boosts offered by this title's codes are particularly important for those looking to maximize their score, as a double score buff effectively cuts the grind in half for its duration. Naturally, this makes such codes quite valuable for players competing for high spots on the leaderboard.

Worm 2048 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Worm 2048 (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or incorrect code in Worm 2048 results in a redemption error. The game has no server-related issues that impact its code system. However, if you encounter such a problem, it can be resolved with a game client reboot.

Where to find new Worm 2048 codes

New codes for Worm 2048 are posted on its official Roblox page. Otherwise, you can use this article's active table to learn about them. It will be updated every time news codes are released.

FAQs on Worm 2048 Codes

What is the main reward for codes in Worm 2048?

The main reward for redeeming codes in Worm 2048 is a double score buff, which may last up to five minutes.

When are new codes added to Worm 2048?

New codes for Worm 2048 are added when the game reaches a certain number of likes on Roblox.

Which is the best code for Worm 2048?

Currently, both active codes for Worm 2048 are equally great, with Likes50k and Likes30k offering a double score buff for five minutes each.

