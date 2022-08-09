Your Bizarre Adventure codes in Roblox: All free rewards (August 2022)

Inspired by the anime series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure is a renowned combat-based role-playing title. Throughout the game, players must beat hordes of enemies to obtain and level up their "Stands," which are crucial for unlocking new powers and improving stats.

Aside from sporting character-defining fruits such as "Rokakaka," one also has the option of resetting their talents and "Stands."

With that being said, players can utilize Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure codes to enhance their spiritual abilities and breeze past obstacles. Coupled with that, they can acquire new arrows and tools for free by using these codes.

Utilize free codes to rank as the best Stand player in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Active codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

HUGE - Redeem this code in the game to get DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse and Rokakaka

YareYareDawa - Redeem this code in the game to get Lucky Arrow

YummersOneMillionLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (New)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

These codes do not work anymore:

100kSubsLesGOO - Redeem this code in the game to get Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

200kLikesBruh - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows

262kStand - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward [Prestige 3+ Required]

325k_LIKES_DUB - Redeem this code in the game to get Lucky Arrow [Expires May 23]

344k_Likes - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Expires May 28]

600kLikesFTW - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+)

80kSubTHX! - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

EXP1 - Redeem this code in the game to get EXP

EXP2 - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 EXP for 25 minutes

EXP3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x EXP for 25 minutes

EXP4 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x EXP for 25 minutes

GIMMETUSK - Redeem this code in the game to get Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

GiveMeSixPistols - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

ily - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

Le225kDub - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+]

LUCKY_420k_LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Lucky Arrow

Nostalgic - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward [Must be Prestige 1+]

OMG700KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

SorryForShutdowns - Redeem this code in the game to get reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

sryForLeShutdownz - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+]

Star Code Infernasu - Redeem this code in the game to get Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]

SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

Test - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]

ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Redeem this code in the game to get Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige]

THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]

ThxFor185k - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]

ThxFor188k - Redeem this code in the game to get Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

ThxFor200k - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3]

ThxFor30kSubs - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige]

ThxVeryDelicious - Redeem this code in the game to get reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

Yay237k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3]

Yay242k - Redeem this code in the game to get Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

Yay251k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required]

YES150kSubs - Redeem this code in the game to get Rib Cage and Left Arm

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure?

Redeeming codes in the game is quite easy and involves a simple process:

Launch the game, choose the menu option, and then click the settings icon.

Copy and paste or type the code above into the box that says "Enter a code to Redeem here."

To redeem the reward, click the button that says "Redeem Code" beneath the text field.

Roblox players are encouraged to capitalize on these codes and acquire various benefits to enhance their playthroughs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul