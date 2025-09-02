  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "It was my first love as well" - Yuki Bhambri reveals which team he supports in the IPL [Watch]

"It was my first love as well" - Yuki Bhambri reveals which team he supports in the IPL [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:35 GMT
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Fourteen - Source: Getty
Yuki Bhambri in action - Source: Getty

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri has said that he loves watching the Indian Premier League and was a fan of the Mumbai Indians in the T20 league. The 33-year-old revealed that cricket was his first love growing up and admitted that had he not taken up tennis, he would have been playing cricket.

Ad

Bhambri and his doubles partner, Michael Venus, of New Zealand will play their men's doubles third-round match of the 2025 US Open against the German fourth seed pairing of Tim Putz and Kevin Kraweitz on Tuesday.

"I don't know any Indian who is not a cricket fan," Bhambri told Star Sports. "That's one of the first sports that everyone plays growing up. It was my first love as well. If it probably wasn't for tennis, I would be out there, trying to bat and hit those sixes."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I followed the Indian cricket team. I follow the matches everytime they are playing. I love watching the IPL. I love supporting Mumbai Indians in the IPL."
Ad

Yuki Bhambri also said that he is a big fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan and he tries to watch his movies on the day of its release. He added that his go-to foods were either butter chicken or chicken tikka.

Yuki Bhambri makes impressive start to 2025 US Open campaign in men's doubles

Yuki Bhambri got his men doubles campaign at the 2025 US Open off to an impressive start. Partnering Michael Venus, he defeated Marcos Giron and Learner Tien 6-0, 6-3 in his opening round fixture.

The pair then beat Gonzalo Escobar and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 6-1, 7-5 in the second round to move further in the tournament. Bhambri and Venus had reached the semifinals of Winston-Salem Open, which preceded the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year. They had lost 6-7 (4), 6-2, 13-11 to the Brazilian pairing of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications