"It was my first love as well" - Yuki Bhambri reveals which team he supports in the IPL [Watch]

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri has said that he loves watching the Indian Premier League and was a fan of the Mumbai Indians in the T20 league. The 33-year-old revealed that cricket was his first love growing up and admitted that had he not taken up tennis, he would have been playing cricket.Bhambri and his doubles partner, Michael Venus, of New Zealand will play their men's doubles third-round match of the 2025 US Open against the German fourth seed pairing of Tim Putz and Kevin Kraweitz on Tuesday. &quot;I don't know any Indian who is not a cricket fan,&quot; Bhambri told Star Sports. &quot;That's one of the first sports that everyone plays growing up. It was my first love as well. If it probably wasn't for tennis, I would be out there, trying to bat and hit those sixes.&quot;&quot;I followed the Indian cricket team. I follow the matches everytime they are playing. I love watching the IPL. I love supporting Mumbai Indians in the IPL.&quot;Yuki Bhambri also said that he is a big fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan and he tries to watch his movies on the day of its release. He added that his go-to foods were either butter chicken or chicken tikka.Yuki Bhambri makes impressive start to 2025 US Open campaign in men's doublesYuki Bhambri got his men doubles campaign at the 2025 US Open off to an impressive start. Partnering Michael Venus, he defeated Marcos Giron and Learner Tien 6-0, 6-3 in his opening round fixture.The pair then beat Gonzalo Escobar and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 6-1, 7-5 in the second round to move further in the tournament. Bhambri and Venus had reached the semifinals of Winston-Salem Open, which preceded the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year. They had lost 6-7 (4), 6-2, 13-11 to the Brazilian pairing of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo.