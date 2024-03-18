Tennis Controversies of the Week: Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic involved in heated exchanges at net in Indian Wells; Maria Sharapova snubs Iga Swiatek's final and more

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev found themselves in similar situations, engaging in heated exchanges at the net in Indian Wells, albeit with different people. Maria Sharapova also caused a stir by skipping the women's final of the first leg of the Sunshine Double between Maria Sakkari and Iga Swiatek to attend the men's final between Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) raised eyebrows with a $2 billion offer to merge the ATP and WTA Tours. British tennis coach Calvin Betton criticized the men's tennis organization for its doubles entry system amid several issues regarding all-singles pairs at the Indian Wells.

Meanwhile, the women's tennis organization faced backlash for their late update on Maria Sakkari and Coco Gauff's match at the WTA 1000 tournament on their social media platforms.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the week's biggest controversies:

Novak Djokovic & Daniil Medvedev engaged in heated exchanges during their respective Indian Wells encounters

Novak Djokovic's Indian Wells Masters journey ended surprisingly in the third round against lucky loser Luca Nardi on March 12. What shocked tennis fans wasn't just his early exit, but his disputes with the chair umpire regarding Nardi and an alleged tense exchange with the Italian at the net.

During the second set of their match, with Djokovic leading 2-0, Nardi broke back right away. He hit a weak return and appeared to pause before chasing the Serb shot, ultimately winning the game.

Djokovic also halted in response and went to the umpire, expressing how his opponent's action disrupted his rhythm. The 24-time Major winner also requested a hindrance call against the Italian, but the umpire refused.

The controversy didn't end there. When Novak Djokovic and Luca Nardi met at the net, Djokovic congratulated the 20-year-old in Italian but also allegedly brought up the inconvenience caused during the match, which didn't sit well with fans.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev encountered a similar scenario during his Indian Wells quarterfinal against Holger Rune on March 14. After the Dane dropped the first set, he altered his approach and played aggressively in the first point of his opening service game in the second set, winning the point by targeting a shot at the Russian.

Medvedev didn't notice when Rune apologized after his actions and made an "I see you" gesture, followed by the 20-year-old loudly apologizing to the chair umpire. When they met at the net after Medvedev won the match, the former US Open champion tried to address the issue, but Rune didn't pay any attention.

Maria Sharapova snubs Iga Swiatek-Maria Sakkari Indian Wells final to attend men's title bout

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open wrapped up with two weeks of exciting tennis on March 17, crowning Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz as champions. However, controversy arose as Maria Sharapova chose to attend the men's final instead of the women's.

Other celebrity attendees included Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland, who were present at both matches. Sharapova's decision to skip the women's summit clash, given her stature as one of the greatest women's tennis player ever, stirred up uproar.

Saudi Arabia offers to merge ATP & WTA Tours

Saudi Arabia has been gradually increasing its influence across global sports, and tennis is no exception. A recent report by The Telegraph revealed that the Gulf country has made a significant $2 billion USD offer to merge both the ATP and WTA.

The offer was given to the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournament organizers on Saturday, March 16. It comes with a 90-day deadline and the tours can either accept the Saudi offer or go with a rival 'Premium Tour' led by the four Grand Slams. If the deal goes through, the Middle East would also host a Masters 1000 tournament at the start of the season.

