From ‘THA CARTER VI’ to ‘UY SCUTI’ - Major hip-hop albums dropping in June 2025

While 2024 is regarded as a landmark year for hip-hop, with industry titans Kendrick Lamar and Drake going up against each other in a historic rap battle, 2025 has already resulted in popular artists dropping massive projects.

Ad

From The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow to Playboi Carti's MUSIC, five months into 2025, fans have received some of the biggest hip-hop and R&B projects to be released this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This month, the hip-hop community received flagship drops which include Key Glock's fourth studio album, Glockaveli, hosting popular singles like No Sweat. This LP release was followed up by Aminé's first project in four years titled 13 Months of Sunshine.

Major hip-hop albums scheduled for June 2025

June 2025 is poised to be a major landmark for hip-hop given multiple artists are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated LPs.

Ad

From Lil Wayne, who will be continuing his "Carter" series with the release of THA CARTER VI, to Young Thug's UY SCUTI, marking his first project since being released from jail last November, the hip-hop community is expected to see a line-up of artists delivering exceptional pieces of work next month.

1) THA CARTER VI (Lil Wayne)

Lil Wayne performs onstage at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on May 03, 2025, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Image via Getty/Julia Beverly)

Lil Wayne is reportedly releasing the sixth installment of his critically acclaimed album series, Tha Carter, which also marks his fourteenth full-length studio album, titled Tha Carter VI, next month.

Ad

While the hip-hop community and fans originally believed Tha Carter V to be the final project of his series, in 2022 Wayne confirmed that he was working on the follow-up LP during the Young Money Reunion Show.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Wayne played his upcoming album in its entirety, which hosted records featuring appearances from Miley Cyrus and opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The LP reportedly features 30 full-length records, which seemingly include an "uncleared sample" of a popular Billie Eilish song.

"You don’t know what’s going to pop out. You going to probably do like eight songs [with Wyclef] because he’s going to keep flipping what you did on one [song] and make a whole [new] song out of that sh*t," Wayne stated during his Rolling Stone interview.

Ad

While the New Orleans native is yet to reveal the complete tracklist and feature list for the LP, Lil Wayne's upcoming Tha Carter VI album is expected to hit all major streaming platforms on June 6, 2025.

2) LOTUS (Little Simz)

Little Simz attends Gucci Dinner – The Art Of Silk on April 02, 2025, in Paris, France. (Image via Getty/Marc Piasecki)

UK hip-hop artist Little Simz is gearing up for the release of her sixth studio album, Lotus, next month, marking the first LP not fully produced by frequent collaborator Inflo following their recent fallout.

Ad

The official album rollout kicked off in February 2025 with the release of her first lead single Flood. Since then the hip-hop artist has dropped a second single, Free, which hit streaming platforms on March 27, 2025.

The official release date for Lil Simz's upcoming Lotus album is scheduled for June 6, 2025, hitting major streaming platforms alongside Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI. The complete tracklist for Lotus has been provided below:

THIEF FLOOD (feat. Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly) YOUNG ONLY (feat. Lydia Kitto) FREE PEACE (feat. Moses Sumney and Miraa May) HOLLOW LION (feat. Obongjayar) ENOUGH (feat. Yukimi Nagano) BLOOD (feat. Wretch 32 and Cashh) LOTUS (feat. Michael Kiwanuka and Yussef Dayes) LONELY BLUE (feat. Sampha)

Ad

3) JACKBOYS 2 (Travis Scott)

Travis Scott performs with Cactus Jack during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 14, 2024, in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Image via Getty/Barry Brecheisen)

Throughout 2025, Travis Scott has been teasing the release of his second compilation album, JACKBOYS 2, featuring the Cactus Jack roster. In March, during Chase B's DJ set in a Miami nightclub, the Houston rapper confirmed that the project was supposedly "on the way".

Ad

Travis first hinted at working on JACKBOYS 2 during his headlining set at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival last year, where he stated:

"I’m nothing without Sheck Wes, I’m nothing without Don Toliver, I’m nothing without SoFaygo, I’m nothing without Chase B, I’m nothing without my gang members. [We've] been thinking about doing a JACKBOYS 2."

Ad

While many expected the album to be released this month, rumors suggest JACKBOYS 2 will be hitting streaming platforms sometime in June 2025. The most recent record released, which is said to be included in the tracklist, is Travis' collaboration with Sheck Wes, titled ILMB.

4) BULLY (Kanye West)

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Jon Kopaloff)

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, recently released his eleventh studio album, BULLY, which was uploaded to YouTube as a short movie on March 21, 2025.

Ad

The project was first announced during Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES listening event in China, where the Chicago hip-hop icon confirmed the title of his eleventh studio album and previewed two songs from BULLY.

Given the project was released to YouTube, publications are reporting that Kanye is gearing up to deliver BULLY to all major streaming platforms on June 15, 2025. The complete tracklist for Ye's eleventh studio album has been provided below:

Ad

PREACHER MAN CAN'T HURRY LOVE WHITE LINES CIRCLES BULLY LAST BREATH (feat. Peso Pluma) BEAUTY AND THE BEAST THIS ONE HERE HIGHS AND LOWS MELROSE (feat. Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla $ign)

5) MADE IN PARIS (Pi’erre Bourne)

Ad

The hip-hop community is highly amped up over the upcoming release of Pi'erre Bourne's fourth studio album, Made In Paris. The project will serve as the official follow-up to September 2022's Good Movie LP.

The earliest known teasers for Made In Paris date back to 2021, when Bourne took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to share "Made In Paris" as the name of a project he had been working on.

During a December 2024 interview with Kids Take Over, Pi'erre announced that the production for Made In Paris, and its associated visuals, had been completed. On March 19, 2025, the hip-hop producer revealed the official tracklist for his upcoming fourth studio album, which includes the following 17 records:

Ad

Façade Le Vôtre Bon Appétit JBH (feat. Young Nudy) La Loi Est La Loi Bleu Temps De Chasse Pop Retraite En été Rapunzel J'adore Toot It Up Violette Blocs L'amour Sait

6) EARLY LIFE CRISIS (Nettspend)

Gunner Shepardson a.k.a. Nettspend walks the runway during the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on March 11, 2025, in Paris, France. (Image via Getty/Victor Boyko)

Upcoming hip-hop artist Nettspend is reportedly gearing up for the release of his sophomore studio album, Early Life Crisis, which was originally titled VIRGINIA CREEPER.

Ad

The upcoming LP serves as the official follow-up to his 2024 mixtape BAD A** F**KING KID and is expected to hit all major streaming platforms sometime in June 2025.

7) W!LD (Russ)

Rapper Russ attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty/Paras Griffin)

All through 2025, Russ has been dropping lead singles for his upcoming sixth studio album, W!LD.

Ad

The hip-hop artist took to Instagram in March to reveal the official cover art for the project, confirming the LP is slated for a "Spring/Summer 2025" release. Russ has released the following singles as part of W!LD's official album rollout:

Movin April 7 Crazy Pent Up In A Penthouse

While the official tracklist is yet to be revealed, many expect Russ' upcoming album to hit streaming platforms by late June 2025.

8) UY SCUTI (Young Thug)

Ad

Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Image via Getty/Amy E. Price)

Following his release from prison on November 1, 2024, Young Thug is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album UY SCUTI. The upcoming LP serves as the official follow-up to June 2023's BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

Ad

The title of his upcoming fourth studio album is seemingly named after one of the largest known stars in the universe, with fans claiming the title was chosen to suggest Young Thug's "colossal influence" on hip-hop culture.

Thug revealed the official cover art for UY SCUTI on April 16, sharing the unique artwork on his social media accounts. Less than 10 days later, on April 25, the hip-hop artist dropped the album's first lead single, Money On Money (feat. Future).

Ad

Ad

While the official tracklist is yet to be revealed, artists like Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Future, and more, are expected to be featured on UY SCUTI. The album is reportedly slated for a June 2025 release date.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Young Thug revealed that making music always comes naturally to him, revisiting his incarceration, stating:

"It came easy. I never lost it. Nothing. I never lost it. I listened to music in jail and I listened to music sometimes in court and things like that, so I never lost it. I was still up to par on what was going on for the most part."

Ad

Other albums rumored to be released this year include Gunna's untitled sixth studio album, Key Glock's fifth studio album, and Lil Tecca's DOPAMINE album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More