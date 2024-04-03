Karmine Corp vs GIANTX - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Karmine Corp vs GIANTX is the opening match of the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. In this stage, the 11 teams have been divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega. Each team from one group will face off against every team from the other, and the top three teams from each group will then make their way to the Playoff stage.

In the Playoff stage, six teams will go through a single elimination bracket in the first phase which will then be followed by a double elimination bracket. The top three teams from the Playoffs will make their way to Master Shanghai and the winner of the league will be granted three points.

Karmine Corp vs GIANTX - Which team will open VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 with a win?

Predictions

Expand Tweet

Karmine Corp surprised everyone during the Kickoff as the roster filled with rookies was able to take down the Goliath of EMEA, Fnatic, and win the event. They were the representatives of the region during Masters Madrid and had a fairly good showing. Players like N4RRATE and sh1n were among the top performers at VCT Masters Madrid who then led to some of the best moments of the event.

GIANTX, on the other hand, did not have a great performance at Kickoff and were eliminated early on at the event. This led to a roster change wherein purp0 was added to the team.

The matchup of Karmine Corp vs GIANTX heavily favors the former due to their recent performances. However, this new roster change could lead to a new spark within GIANTX and can catch Karmine Corp off guard.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

The teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the VCT EMEA Kickoff where Karmine Corp won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-1.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against Paper Rex at VCT Masters Madrid where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

GIANTX's most recent match was at the EMEA Kickoff against FUT Esports where they too lost their Bo3 series by 1-2.

Expand Tweet

Potential Lineups

Karmine Corp:

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

GIANTX:

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Igor " Redgar " Vlasov (IGL)

" Vlasov (IGL) Seymon " purp0 " Borchev

" Borchev Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch Karmine Corp vs GIANTX

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. The series will take place on April 3, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST / 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Karmine Corp vs GIANTX on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Karmine Corp vs GIANTX on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT articles:

Teams to look out for at Americas League || Teams to look out for at China League || Players to look out for at China League || Teams to look out for in 2024

Poll : Who will win this match? Karmine Corp GIANTX 0 votes View Discussion