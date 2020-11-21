The Undertaker has to be considered the most enduring character ever created by WWE. With his 30th Anniversary and 'Final Farewell' this Sunday at Survivor Series 2020, this is the perfect time to look back on his illustrious catalogue of classic matches.

The Deadman has taken part in many tremendous bouts as well as first time ever contests such as Hell In A Cell, Casket Match, and Buried Alive. He has had technical wrestling battles and vicious brawls. Undertaker has also faced a who's who of present and future Hall of Famers across his 30-year run as this character.

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

From WrestleMania classics to the most memorable bouts on pay-per-view and TV, it is difficult to sum up all of his legendary contests in a list. In this article, we take a look at the 10 greatest Undertaker matches of all time.

#10 Undertaker vs. Jeff Hardy in a Ladder Match for the WWE Undisputed Championship (RAW - July 1st, 2002)

YOU DONE IT NOWWWWWWW! This week, we are pairing @goldhornbrew "Dead Man's Curve" with Undertaker vs. Jeff Hardy from the July 1st, 2002 Raw!



If you're not in a mail truck, turn to 01:15:40! pic.twitter.com/8tORQAefjJ — Off the Hop Rope Podcast 🤼🍻 (@OffTheHopRope) August 22, 2019

On the July 1st, 2002 episode of RAW, Undertaker defended the WWE Championship against Jeff Hardy in a Ladder Match. Hardy had lost a title bout against The Deadman a week prior and challenged him to this rematch in his speciality.

At this time, Taker was referring to himself as Big Evil and had established a vicious streak as a no-nonsense heel. This encounter built and built with Jeff Hardy putting in a star-making performance in his bid to win his first world championship. Hardy took Undertaker to his limit, using every risk he could to get the victory here.

In the end, Undertaker cut Hardy off at the top of the ladder by chokeslamming him down to the canvas before grabbing the WWE Undisputed Championship. After the match, Big Evil beat down Hardy some more and looked to leave with his title in tow on his motorcycle. However, the upstart Jeff Hardy got the microphone and screamed that he was still standing.

This led to Undertaker coming back to the ring, looking to inflict more damage on Hardy, but he stopped. Taker instead shook his head and raised Jeff Hardy's hand in a show of respect. This is considered one of the defining moments of The Charismatic Enigma's career and one of the best RAW matches in history.