10 Real-life WWE stories we learned this week: Alexa Bliss on Buddy Murphy split, released Superstar leaves wrestling business

This week has been full of backstage stories involving WWE Superstars.

Sarah Logan announced her next step after leaving WWE.

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Alexa Bliss is one of WWE's most popular female Superstars

On-screen, the biggest WWE moment of the week came during Sunday’s episode of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ on the WWE Network when The Undertaker seemingly confirmed that he has retired from in-ring competition.

Technically, the WrestleMania icon could still return – he said he would consider it if Vince McMahon needs him in an emergency – but various WWE articles and video packages throughout the week suggest that “The Deadman” really has competed in his final match.

Behind the scenes this week, Alexa Bliss revealed what her relationship with Buddy Murphy is like following their split, while former RAW Superstar Sarah Logan surprisingly announced that she is stepping away from wrestling after being released by WWE.

Let’s take a look at the full details behind those stories, plus eight others, as we count down 10 of the most interesting real-life stories that have been revealed about WWE Superstars and storylines this week.

#10 Alexa Bliss addresses Buddy Murphy split

Buddy & I split back in early ish 2018 . We share the animals and are friends :)✌🏻 https://t.co/Fo6iwgSlYJ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

Alexa Bliss posted pictures of her with her boyfriend, singer Ryan Cabrera, on social media this week, prompting questions about her relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy.

Responding to a Twitter user, Bliss said she split up with Murphy in early 2018. However, they remain friends and they even share animals together.

Advertisement

#9 Nia Jax’s hectic 2019 WWE Royal Rumble

Nia Jax received an RKO from Randy Orton in the 2019 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

Nia Jax followed up her appearance in the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble by attacking R-Truth to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble at the No.30 position.

The former RAW Women’s Champion eliminated Mustafa Ali before doing battle with male Superstars including Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jax revealed that she thought she was in trouble in the hours leading up to the show when she was told she needed to speak to John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon.

After finally tracking down Laurinaitis, she was advised to focus on the Women’s Royal Rumble first and figure out her Men’s Royal Rumble spot when she returned backstage.

1 / 5 NEXT