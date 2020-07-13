10 Real-life WWE stories we learned this week: Fired 5-time Champion is not returning, RAW Superstar is friends with The Rock

Let's recap the best of this week's backstage stories involving WWE Superstars.

The Rock and Becky Lynch are among the high-profile WWE names in this week’s round-up.

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Rock met Billie Kay before a WWE SmackDown episode in 2019

On-screen, the majority of this week’s WWE storyline developments have revolved around the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

We now know that Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will battle it out in an “Eye for an Eye” match at the event, while Dolph Ziggler continues to keep quiet about the stipulation for his WWE Championship encounter with Drew McIntyre.

Behind the scenes this week, we learned that Heath Slater will not be returning to WWE on a full-time basis, despite his impressive promo and performance on RAW, and Billie Kay opened up about her friendship with The Rock after WWE cameras captured her meeting with the Hollywood star before SmackDown’s 20th anniversary episode.

Let’s take a look at the full details behind those stories, plus eight others, as we count down 10 of the most interesting real-life stories that have been revealed about WWE Superstars and storylines this week.

#10 Heath Slater is not returning to WWE

This week’s RAW began with Dolph Ziggler reintroducing Heath Slater back to WWE programming, almost three months after he was fired by the company as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slater, who won five titles during his time in WWE, lost a quick match against his former 3MB colleague, Drew McIntyre, and it looked as though he might become a member of the WWE roster again after the segment received praise from fans on social media.

Advertisement

But, according to the man himself, his RAW return was “a nice closing of a chapter” and he is not set to return permanently.

#9 Billie Kay is friends with The Rock

Followers of all things WWE might remember that Billie Kay had an emotional moment with The Rock before the 20th anniversary of SmackDown in October 2019.

The IIconics member told Wide World of Sports this week that people she knew from high school got in touch with her after the video, which you can see above, was posted on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Since that moment, Kay says the two have become friends, which is something she thinks is “absolutely absurd and very surreal”.

1 / 5 NEXT