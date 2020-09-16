10 Unused WWE ideas you might not know about - Fourth New Day member, Dean Ambrose in 3MB

While some WWE storylines are planned out several months in advance, others are simply thrown together at the last minute due to reasons that are often out of the creative team’s control.

For example, the storyline between Bayley and Sasha Banks on RAW and SmackDown in 2019-20 had clearly been carefully planned, with a possible betrayal being teased for almost an entire year.

On the flip side, Kofi Kingston’s sudden emergence as a WWE Championship contender in the build-up to WrestleMania 35 was not originally planned by WWE’s decision-makers.

Mustafa Ali was supposed to have a featured spot in a SmackDown gauntlet match before Elimination Chamber 2019, while Kevin Owens was scheduled to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

However, due to Ali’s injury and Kingston’s popularity, WWE officials took advantage of the crowd reactions by drastically altering the story with just a few weeks to go before ‘Mania.

Now, while those examples show the differences between two storylines that ended up being featured on television, plenty of other WWE ideas have never seen the light of day.

In this article, let’s take a look at 10 unused WWE ideas that you might not know about.

#10 R-Truth wanted two WWE bodyguards in 2019

R-Truth became synonymous with the 24/7 Championship

R-Truth revealed on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness in 2019 that he pitched an idea to WWE’s creative team about recruiting Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel as bodyguards who could help him keep hold of his 24/7 Championship.

One member of the tag team would then try to win the title from Truth, while the other would stay loyal to him by breaking up the pinfall.

The WWE veteran added that the person who pinned him would have claimed that they only wanted to keep him on his toes by trying to win the title.

#9 Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey

As one of the few female Superstars in WWE with an MMA background, Sonya Deville told Barn Burner Radio [H/T Fightful] in 2019 that she pitched an idea to Triple H about working with Ronda Rousey.

Deville said the match never came to fruition because Rousey was involved in other storylines on RAW during her one-year run in WWE, but she hopes to face the UFC Hall of Famer if she ever makes a return to the squared circle.