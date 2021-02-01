3 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: Incredible news on Edge's WrestleMania match, Surprising update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. We're a day late with this edition, primarily to focus on the Royal Rumble. Now that the Road to WrestleMania has officially begun, here are the rumors of the week:

#3. Hope is true: WWE's plans for Edge at WrestleMania 37

Edge at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble Men's match, making him a two-time Rumble winner. He joins an elite list of WWE legends to achieve the same, and he is now locked-in for WrestleMania 37.

The logic as of now is that if Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns retain their World Championships at Elimination Chamber (which is expected), then one of them will have to face Edge.

It's interesting because last year, it appeared as though WWE's plan was to complete the Edge-Randy Orton trilogy at WrestleMania 37. It would have made sense, but it appears to be going in a different direction.

While this was a report before WWE Royal Rumble 2021, it seems to be true. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend being postponed from the Royal Rumble means that WWE has changed the original WrestleMania plan for Edge:

Orton vs Fiend was on the card for Rumble in a Firefly Fun House match and now it doesn’t appear to be. If it’s held for Mania and there is certainly speculation now that’s the case, that takes Orton vs. Edge out, which could leave Edge open for Reigns or McIntyre since his promo was strong about going after the title.

We hope this is true because Edge vs. Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre is a more fresh and exciting direction for The Rated-R Superstar. Plus, it's been 10 years now since Edge has competed for World Championship gold.