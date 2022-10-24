4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: 35-year-old top star to return to WWE by the end of 2022, Roman Reigns to feud with 3-Time Intercontinental Champion earlier than expected?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't! It's been an incredible week in the world of wrestling, and a lot of reports and rumors have been floating around about what lies ahead.

This week's edition includes backstage plans for the future of Roman Reigns' title run, a top star who is set to return after five months, interesting plans for Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory, reports on Bray Wyatt's faction, and more! Let's get right into it:

#4. Hope is true: An update on Becky Lynch returning to WWE

Becky Lynch suffered an injury at SummerSlam 2022

35-year-old Becky Lynch's epic return from 2021 came to an abrupt halt almost a year later at SummerSlam 2022. Big Time Becks made her return to the company at last year's Biggest Party of the Summer and defeated Bianca Belair in 27 seconds to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The two faced each other again at this year's WrestleMania and Belair defeated Lynch to capture the RAW Women's Championship. At SummerSlam 2022, The EST successfully defeated Lynch for the second time.

Her defeat to the RAW Women's Champion also marked a face turn as she embraced her year-long rival. However, the epic match came at a cost as Lynch suffered a shoulder injury, having to make one more appearance on RAW before taking a hiatus.

While initial reports suggested that the injury wasn't too bad, it will likely be enough to keep her out for close to half a year. If reports are to be believed, there might be an idea of when she will return.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that those working in WWE creative expect the former Women's Champion to return to RAW by the end of 2022. However, it was noted that it isn't set in stone.

We hope this is true, even if it takes a little longer. However, she will be crucial to WWE for WrestleMania 39 season.

#3. Hope isn't true: Plans for a premature feud for Roman Reigns?

Sami Zayn is an honorary member of The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns has run through every opponent he has faced (except Seth Rollins in 2022) and is currently in the midst of the longest World Championship run in WWE since Hulk Hogan lost the World title in early 1988. That means nobody in nearly three-and-a-half decades has had a run close to what The Tribal Chief has achieved.

The issue at hand now is how to get some more opponents for the Undisputed Universal Champion. Perhaps his part-time schedule will help, as well as one-off bouts such as his upcoming title defense against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia.

One potential opponent who fans have been discussing is none other than the Honorary member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn. The three-time Intercontinental Champion has gained a lot of popularity since his recent run.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that WWE has plans for Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns down the line:

''Since they’ve done Lesnar to death, got the stip with Riddle who isn’t pushed at top level anyway even though he and Reigns did a great number, have now gotten past McIntyre, and Orton is still on the shelf with no return date known, they are back to no obvious title contenders for now. They do have Zayn for down the line who is very popular but at the end of the day nobody is going to think he can beat Reigns either,'' said Meltzer

We hope this isn't true, at least not this early, as it would be far too premature to pull the trigger on the feud. The story has all the potential to turn Sami Zayn into a big-time babyface again, and one that could potentially challenge for the Undisputed Universal title.

#3. Hope is true: Austin Theory to put the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line soon?

Austin Theory is one of the WWE superstars who has unfortunately taken a back seat in the post-Vince McMahon era. It was clear that the former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had big plans for the 25-year-old star.

Theory has been in relatively unimportant matches, and feuds since Triple H took over the creative era. He has also been on the losing end more often than not, as can be seen with his most recent loss to Johnny Gargano on RAW.

The former United States Champion even made an appearance on NXT to tease cashing in the MITB briefcase to become the brand's champion. Very few are convinced that he will ultimately dethrone Roman Reigns. There might be an exciting plan for the young star in place.

Xero News reported that WWE might have plans for Austin Theory to put the Money in the Bank on the line soon:

"I'm hearing Austin Theory will indeed be putting his MITB contract on the line in a upcoming match, no word on opponent, but definitely heavily discussed in last week or so," reported Xero News.

We hope this is true because the Money in the Bank briefcase has been irrelevant this year, and it's time to remind fans that it is more than just a prop in the background.

#2. Hope isn't true: WWE hasn't fully planned out the Bray Wyatt faction

There is nothing that WWE fans are more excited about than the return of Bray Wyatt. Wyatt's three appearances since his return has only left fans with more questions than answers - but that is the exciting part, as there is an interesting and different take on Wyatt's character this time around.

There have been rumors about a Wyatt 6 faction, and the teaser of Uncle Howdy has seemingly confirmed that. However, not everything is set in stone.

Dave Meltzer of WON appeared on TSN's Saturday Night Main Event, where he revealed that WWE doesn't have everything planned out for Bray Wyatt's faction:

"I’ve certainly heard names for a faction but then I heard other people say those aren’t the names. And someone even told me it’s not even all worked out exactly how it’s all gonna go down.' [H/T Wrestling News]

We hope this isn't true because there needs to be a plan in place by WWE rather than putting things together in the last minute.

#2. Hope is true: Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's future

Shinsuke Nakamura made a surprise appearance in NXT

Shinsuke Nakamura made a surprise appearance on NXT last week when Tony D'Angelo announced that he was the opponent for Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

Mike Johnson reported for PWInsider that Shinsuke Nakamura is slated to make a few appearances on the black-and-gold brand, while not explicitly confirming that he has joined the roster full-time.

We hope this is true because it would be beneficial for NXT to have a star like Nakamura, who isn't doing too much on the WWE main roster at the moment. Main roster stars appearing on NXT always feels like a big deal as well.

#1. Hope isn't true: Sheamus written off SmackDown

The Bloodline took out Sheamus

Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa on this week's SmackDown in another bagger match. However, after Butch and Ridge Holland were trapped under the announce table, Sheamus was brutally assaulted by The Usos, Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

There was speculation that the angle was used to write Sheamus off, and it seems that was the exact reason behind why it was done.

According to Wrestlingnews. co, the attack was reportedly a way to write Sheamus off WWE television for a while.

We hope this isn't true, but if it is for The Celtic Warrior to recover, then he certainly deserves the rest. He has been one of the highlights of WWE TV for close to two years now.

#1. Hope is true: Triple H impressed with a recently-signed superstar

Triple H has his eyes on the talent

The NXT 2.0 era was responsible for some of the youngest talent debuting in WWE, and two great examples of that are Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. While Jade debuted before the official start of the 2.0 era, her big push has largely come post-rebranding.

As for Perez, she has impressed everybody and has yet to complete a year since putting pen to paper for WWE. A recent example of her impressive performance was her win over Cora Jade at Halloween Havoc.

However, what reportedly caught Triple H's eye was her performance on her SmackDown debut when she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a losing effort.

On PWInsider Elite, it was reported that Triple H was highly impressed by the 20-year-old Roxanne Perez upon her SmackDown debut.

We hope this is true because Perez has high expectations for her incredible year. She could be a staple of the women's division on NXT and the WWE main roster for years to come.

