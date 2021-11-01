4 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Surprising change made to Brock Lesnar's WWE status, 14-Time Champion pushing for WWE release?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. It's been a big week in the world of wrestling and WWE, with the build to Survivor Series beginning.

This week's rumors include a new set of superstars assigned to different brands, a couple of popular superstars looking for a WWE exit, major returns to the ring soon, an unexpected injury, and more fallout from the Charlotte Flair incident on SmackDown. Let's begin:

#4. Hope is true: Brock Lesnar assigned to a new brand post-WWE Draft?

Would YOU have suspended @BrockLesnar after what he did on #SmackDown If not, what would be a suitable punishment for #TheBeast ?

Brock Lesnar revealed during the WWE Draft that he was a free agent, thanks to his "friend and advocate" Paul Heyman. At the time, it made sense since Lesnar is one of the few part-timers left in WWE, and his megastar status allows him to jump to whichever brand he wants.

For now, his focus will be on SmackDown. Following his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, Lesnar launched an assault on SmackDown and WWE authority figure Adam Pearce.

As a result, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely and fined $1 million in the storyline. It's rumored that this is a way to drag out the feud between him and Roman expected to culminate at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas.

Brock Lesnar is advertised for the 2022 Royal Rumble, which means he could be involved in the Men's Royal Rumble match. As of now, there's been a big change.

According to a report from PWInsider, Lesnar is one among a few names who has been assigned a brand, with The Beast Incarnate now being a SmackDown star.

Sportskeeda's Phillipa Marie wrote:

The annual WWE Draft took place at the beginning of the month, but several current superstars were omitted from the draft pool. According to a recent report from PWInsider, several of these names, including Brock Lesnar, have been assigned to new brands.

"Asuka has remained part of Monday Night RAW, but The Empress of Tomorrow is currently sidelined due to an arm injury. The final name on the list who was handed a brand is former 24/7 Champion Elias, who has been AWOL since his storage vignettes were unceremoniously scrapped. The Drifter has been assigned to Monday Night RAW."

We hope this is true because Brock Lesnar and Asuka should have been assigned brands during the WWE Draft. Lesnar doesn't have many matches, so there are plenty of opportunities on SmackDown, perhaps even a renewal of his feud with Drew McIntyre.

