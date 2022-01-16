4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Top WWE star to return after 6 months and win the Royal Rumble, Unexpected plans for Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins disclosed?

Welcome to this week's edition of rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't both inside and outside of WWE. It's been an exciting week in the world of wrestling and WWE, with the latter looking at the forbidden door more than they ever have before.

This week's edition focuses on the possible Royal Rumble winners, an unexpected twist in the upcoming Universal Championship match, An on-screen figure being cleared to wrestle again, the return of the Elimination Chamber, and more:

#4. Hope is true: WWE's possible plans for the Royal Rumble winners

WWE @WWE Who are you most excited to see in the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match? Who are you most excited to see in the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match? https://t.co/1O6nbzU00x

The following may contain possible spoilers for the 2022 Royal Rumble.

The road to WrestleMania is set to begin at the Royal Rumble like every year. There is always the anticipation over which male and female superstars will walk out as the winners of the Royal Rumble matches.

Last year, Edge joined an elite list of WWE superstars including Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Batista, John Cena, and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin who won the Royal Rumble two or more times.

Bianca Belair, on the other hand, became the fourth superstar to the win the Women's Royal Rumble match as she went on to headline WrestleMania 37 (Night 1) in a winning effort against Sasha Banks.

Looking back at the history of winners, there is no denying that on almost every occasion, winning the Royal Rumble has had a huge impact on superstars' careers. Bianca Belair, for instance, was instantly elevated to top star status, while Edge went on to headline the second WrestleMania of his career.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are a few favorites to win the Royal Rumble matches. Sportskeeda's Shiven Sachdeva wrote:

"As per reports, Big E, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre are the favorites for the men's Royal Rumble whereas Bianca Belair and Bayley are likely to win the women's Royal Rumble match."

Specifically referring to Bayley, we hope this is true because the Royal Rumble is one of the last things she has to achieve in her already-illustrious career. Apart from winning the Royal Rumble, a WrestleMania main event will certainly cement her as one of the greatest women in the company's history, if she isn't already.

As for Drew McIntyre, it's unlikely he will win the Royal Rumble, but we will get back to that in another report later.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Arjun