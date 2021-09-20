4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon to push young star as "The Next Edge", WWE's disappointing main event for WrestleMania 39 revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're nearing Extreme Rules 2021, a pay-per-view that could deliver in a big way.

The WWE Draft is perhaps the next big thing to look forward to in early October, but a lot more could happen before then. This week's rumors include Vince McMahon spotting the next WrestleMania main eventer, the disappointing original plans for the Wrestlemania 39 main event, a big backstage morale boost on RAW, WWE contracts expiring, a legend being out for months, and so much more.

Let's jump right into this week's rumors which we hope are true and those we hope aren't:

#4. Hope is true: Vince McMahon reportedly sees young WWE Superstar as the next Edge

For over four decades, Vince McMahon has always actively scouted for the company's next big superstar. While he has taken a backseat in the past decade with the rise of NXT, he seems to be more hands-on with his approach of selecting top stars going forward.

Since NXT will be a project overseen by McMahon, he has a direct role to play in the push of several top stars. One young superstar who seems to be in his mind is Cal Bloom, now known as Von Wagner in NXT.

There were rumors about McMahon being high on Bloom over a year ago when the second-generation star made an appearance as an enhancement talent on SmackDown. According to Wrestlingnews.co, Von Wagner is reportedly viewed by Vince McMahon as the next Edge and a potential WrestleMania main eventer:

"Vince sees him as a future WrestleMania main eventer. That should tell you everything about his future here,” stated the report.

After over a year away from television, Wagner returned to WWE TV on the NXT 2.0 debut episode. He took Kyle O'Reilly's place in the Fatal-Four-Way match that crowned the brand's top champion.

Tommaso Ciampa walked out the victor and a two-time NXT Champion. However, the long-term focus will be on building Wagner as a potential future WrestleMania main eventer. Either way, it will be interesting to see how his career plays out.

We hope this is true because second-generation wrestler Von Wagner, son of Wayne Bloom, looks like he could be a top star in the future. Hopefully, he isn't pushed up to the main roster too soon.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das