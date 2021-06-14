4 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: WWE legend to return to face Roman Reigns, Blockbuster SummerSlam match now canceled?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been a week filled with news and rumors in the world of wrestling, and this week's edition includes future plans for Roman Reigns, the future of Aleister Black, and Braun Strowman, WWE releases, SummerSlam plans for Edge, and backstage notes as always.

#4. Hope is true: WWE's potentially big plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns has been the most dominant superstar in WWE ever since he returned at SummerSlam 2020. It's been close to a year, and there's little doubt about who the company's best star has been since then.

WrestleMania 37 was another big feather in his cap, as he headlined WWE's biggest show for the fifth time in his career (with four consecutive main events from 2015 to 2018). This year, he beat two more legends in Daniel Bryan and Edge.

The big difference between then and now is that Roman Reigns is a heel, and he is currently enjoying the best run of his decade-long WWE career. Reigns gets the best matches at WrestleMania, and that trend is expected to continue.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is hoping to make a big splash at Survivor Series 2021, planning for the return of The Rock.

And what will be the reason behind the return? To set up a WrestleMania 38 match against Roman Reigns. On WOR, Meltzer elaborated:

“Obviously The Rock & Roman Reigns is something that they’re building towards and it would be — every year gets tougher and tougher because Dwayne gets a year older and, you know, but I think he really wants to do a match against Roman Reigns. I think for sure it’ll be in next two WrestleManias, and if he can pull it off, the next WrestleMania,” said Dave Meltzer.

We hope this is true because the AT&T Stadium is the perfect venue to have a WrestleMania main event of that caliber. Although Hollywood and SoFi Stadium would be ideal, The Rock's age makes it a match that's best done sooner rather than later.

