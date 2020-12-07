4 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Real-life heat on top WWE backstage figure revealed; Big face turn being planned for 2 RAW stars?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. We're currently in the midst of the build to TLC, but it was AEW that caused a lot of buzz this week with the unexpected arrival of Sting.

While we'll visit that aspect later, we've gathered some of the big rumors of the week and analyze why we hope they're true or untrue.

#5. Hope isn't true: Real-life heat on a backstage figure in WWE

The McMahon family.

In the WWE hierarchy, everything goes through Vince McMahon. He's on top of the ladder, and from a creative standpoint, there's only one person close to his level - Bruce Prichard.

PWInsider reported that WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard calls the shots from a creative standpoint. However, it has also led to heat among talent. Sportskeeda's Lennard Surrao wrote:

It was added that from a creative standpoint, everything flows through Bruce Prichard. In fact, for Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard's word is considered to be 'very much the gospel.' However, Bruce Prichard has also given rise to a considerable degree of frustration and heat amongst the talent, which is all because of his position in the company and the decision-making duties that are handed to him.

The report added that Triple H was in charge of this past episode of RAW and that it was a "breath of fresh air" for many people. We hope that Bruce Prichard having backstage heat isn't true, but it's highly possible.

Bad creative management can reflect in poor television and can often deteriorate backstage morale. While most WWE Superstars have returned from their hiatuses in the COVID-19 era, it isn't a good sign for RAW if it's true.

Paul Heyman previously held the creative head role of RAW, but there were reportedly mixed reactions to that from talent as well.