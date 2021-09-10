5 best Roman Reigns matches of PWI year 2020-21

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest superstar in the WWE today. The current Universal Champion has delivered the best work of his career over the last year.

He was a compelling character with his "Tribal Chief" moniker and stepped up on the microphone, speaking with conviction and confidence. More than ever before, he has also consistently produced terrific in-ring performances ever since his return.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 and was immediately aligned with Paul Heyman. His heel turn has tapped into a different side to his persona and has helped him become the most complete performer in the company. This is why Roman secured the #2 spot in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500.

With the PWI 500 list coming out this week, there has been plenty of debate about it. Many fans believe that Roman Reigns should be the #1 wrestler of the PWI year and looking at his great matches lends itself to that argument. In this article, let's take a look at the five best Roman Reigns matches of the PWI year.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Survivor Series 2020)

Roman Reigns faced Drew McIntyre on his return at WrestleMania 35. The contest was somewhat disappointing and didn't get too much time on the bloated card. With Roman's heel turn, McIntyre was facing a different competitor at Survivor Series 2020.

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship on the November 16th, 2020 episode of WWE Raw, just six days before Survivor Series 2020. This set up the biggest match possible between the WWE Champion and the Universal Champion. It was also two of the best characters in the company as well.

It was a fitting battle with two hard-hitting competitors that built nicely throughout. Drew McIntyre immediately hit Roman Reigns in the mouth and got in his head. The contest was filled with big moves, stiff strikes and exciting sequences. There was a referee bump which led to Jey Uso getting involved and opening the door for Roman to lock in the guillotine choke for the submission win.

It was a fantastic heavyweight clash that carried and delivered on the big fight feel. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre both had stellar 2020 and this stands as both men's best match of the year. This followed a wonderful streak of tremendous champion vs. champion matches at Survivor Series.

