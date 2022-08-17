5 Big takeaways from NXT Heatwave (August 16, 2022)

It's been a sizzlingly hot summer for WWE and NXT, as we hit the middle of August. Temperatures have been on the rise in the ring as well as in the front office. Needless to say, there was also a Heatwave going on Tuesday night at the Performance Center.

The special NXT event featured some great action, a card full of title matches and some intriguing stories. The broadcast was a step above some of the recent programming from the technicolor brand, and they had a solid, two-hour episode.

Despite its critics since the re-boot to the 2.0 version, NXT has started to find its groove. It's been a slow improvement, but a steady one.

Here are three things that really stood out about Heatwave 2022:

#5. Carmelo Hayes is a future mega star on the WWE main roster

Hayes is often overlooked in terms of the prospects that are on the third brand, Hayes is just as good as any of his contemporaries.

Bron Breakker and Solo Sikoa get a lot of attention because of their famous families, but Hayes has a chance to make an impact quicker than they will, due to his level of experience. He's got electric moves and an outstanding persona; that should translate well to the WWE main roster.

Hayes has been a terrific NXT North American Champion and has even elevated the already-vaunted title just by the quality defenses he's been making.

The Heatwave show was no exception, as he and Giovanni Vinci (formerly Fabian Aichner) were in a hot contest to kick off the program, with Hayes retaining the belt and continuing his impressive reign.

#4. The Roderick Strong and Diamond Mine storyline is not entertaining

The 'who's-to-blame' version of the show displayed some of the dysfunction going on in the Diamond Mine right now, but it fell flat.

Roderick Strong is a talented wrestler, but he's definitely not a leading man-type. He's much better as a sidekick, which might be why he resembles actor Jason Lee.

The story is just so bland and none of the guys involved are very compelling characters. If the current air of distrust is a sign that this group is about to dissolve, it's doubtful that many NXT fans will miss it.

#3. Cora Jade looks like she could be a star at the next level

This more vicious version of Cora Jade rang up a victory over her former partner Roxanne Perez. But her win was secondary to the image that she's currently displaying. It's a definite home run for her.

She's always had solid tools and a good overall presentation, but this new attitude is one that could soon find her on RAW or SmackDown. Cora Jade has always had the talent, but now she may have the ticket, too. She's on to something right now with this heel gimmick. It could be what carries her to the big time.

The women's division needs some more depth right now, especially with the re-emergence of the tag team championship. With the draft happening soon, look for Cora Jade to be a darkhorse pick to make the jump. As a heel, she could be very effective going up against the likes of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, or Raquel Rodriguez.

#2. Mandy Rose looks like an entrely different person in NXT right now, and not because of her hair color

Gone are the days when Mandy Rose played second fiddle to fellow competitors or even her tag team partners. Her confidence level since returning to NXT has been off the charts, and she has totally re-made herself.

While she could surely have rested on her laurels -- and her good looks -- to stick around for awhile? She didn't do that. Instead, Mandy Rose has lit a new fire under her career and the future looks bright.

Her NXT Women's Championship reign has lasted nearly 300 days now, and she's shown no signs of slowing down. With Toxic Attraction backing her up, the only thing that might derail her dominance of NXT could be a call up to the main roster. Otherwise, she will remain the number-one female personality on the third brand.

#1. Bron Breakker could debut in WWE at any moment and be an overnight success

Let's all just face it: this kid is a professional wrestling prodigy.

Breakker is already better than a good percentage of those on the main roster, and he's one of the best NXT Champions that we've ever seen. That's really saying something, considering the storied history behind the belt.

Rick Steiner's son was no different at Heatwave than any other time we've seen him in the ring. His raw power and technical ability make him one of the most anticipated prospects the company has seen in a long time. Perhaps even in the 20+ years since the famed 'Class of 2002' (featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, and several other WWE Superstars) graduated from Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Those in the WWE Universe that are anxiously awaiting his ascent may have to wait a little longer than expected. So, we must have patience for now.

He will have to drop the NXT Championship before he makes the transition to the main roster. The only problem now is finding someone worthy of taking the title from him on his way out the door.

