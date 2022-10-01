5 Big takeaways from WWE SmackDown (September 30, 2022)

WWE presented this week's episode of SmackDown live from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and the action continued to be red hot.

We're just a week away from WWE Extreme Rules, and we're seeing the rest of that card take shape. This edition of SmackDown serves as even more of a road map to the upcoming premium live event.

While some skeptics believe the momentum will slow down eventually, fans aren't too concerned about that. Right now, they are relishing the renaissance of their favorite wrestling promotion.

Tonight was no exception. Here are five things that stood out about this week's WWE SmackDown.

#5 - Sami, Solo, and storyline synergy

Last week, we witnessed a confrontation between Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss and Ricochet. The two teams looked to settle things to kick off this week's show.

While this isn't a significant angle, it's still nice to see them play out the string, where a vignette sets up a couple of segments down the road. This is another example of the simple logic taking hold in WWE under Triple H's watchful eye.

The Bloodline continued to roll as Zayn and Sikoa picked up a hard-fought victory. The two have forged an interesting on-screen friendship. Considering that Sami was later confronted and warned by Jey Uso following the match, it will be very interesting to see how it all unfolds.

#4 - Karrion Kross continues to take WWE by storm

Kross provided another intense vignette, targeting his Extreme Rules opponent, Drew McIntyre. The heel continues to dazzle us with his commanding presence and dark imagery. He's the perfect foil for the Scottish Superstar. These two legitimate heavyweights should put up one heck of a battle.

Kross hyped their strap match and alluded to his desire for the WWE Universal Championship after he's done vanquishing McIntyre. There's almost no doubt he will likely wear the gold someday. His enormous talent and fascinating character should be tremendous for the promotion throughout the rest of the decade.

Look for McIntyre to take the loss at the premium live event. Kross needs this win more than the former WWE Champion does. Having him lose a big match like that would only impede his early progress.

#3 - Did we receive another message from The White Rabbit?

Following Hit Row's victory over Los Lotharios, the cameras cut to Michael Cole and Corey Graves for the post-match summary. Behind them at the announcer's table was a young man holding a well-made sign that said: "REVEL IN WHO YOU ARE."

Several fans took notice because of how it all went down. It was subtle and strange, much like several of the other clues we've seen thus far. This person didn't sit in that section, as they scurried off quickly after holding the sign there, perfectly still, for several seconds. It was also unusual for no security person to usher him out of the shot.

This could be something or absolutely nothing. Which is truly symbolic of how much this mystery has captured the audience's attention. It's been a fun guessing game. Hopefully, it leads to a fantastic payoff.

#2 - Wait a minute... Is Sheamus popular again?

The Celtic Warrior will take on the seemingly unstoppable Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules. Surprisingly, the crowd seems to be firmly behind him.

This is odd because even when he has had runs as a 'good guy' in the past, the audience has always sounded split. There's no doubt he's had some moments in his career where he was very popular, but this time it appears to be for different (and much better) reasons.

Firstly, he's entering the phase of his career where he's reaching 'legend status.' The multi-time champion should find himself on stage, accepting a Hall of Fame induction someday. The fan base senses that, and they want to make sure they give him his flowers now while they still have the chance.

The veteran star has never won the Intercontinental Championship, so there's a chance he could grab the gold. However, it likely won't last long as GUNTHER will return for revenge. As one of WWE's 'chosen ones,' The RIng General won't be without a title for long.

#1 - The combination of Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano showed how over each man truly is

Since his recent return, Johnny Gargano has been one of the most popular guys in WWE. At the same time, the audience is relishing the chance to finally cheer for Kevin Owens, and they love Drew McIntyre.

These are three incredibly strong babyfaces on the WWE roster, each of which could provide a great opponent for Roman Reigns in different ways. Owens is a prizefighter who can beat his opponent up at any time, Gargano is the underdog with a fighting spirit, and McIntyre is the blueprint for what a champion should be.

All three men will be in the mix for major championships throughout 2022 and far beyond. They are part of the bigger picture and a new philosophy for the company.

Just when you think that WWE doesn't have enough 'depth' on their roster, they show you that less is more. Right now, they are going for quality, not quantity. This three-man babyface team is an excellent example of using the popular pieces you have to hold a captive audience. Nothing extra or convoluted was needed.

It's a symbol that WWE always had the soldiers in battle. They just needed the right general to lead them. They've got that now in the presence of Triple H.

