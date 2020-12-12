5 current favorites to win the WWE men's Royal Rumble in 2021

Fans all around the world look forward to WWE's Royal Rumble, one of the biggest events in the wrestling year. In January, the next edition of the popular pay-per-view will take place on the 34th anniversary of the first-ever Royal Rumble.

There have been hundreds of entrants into the men's WWE Royal Rumble over the years. Naturally, multiple WWE superstars have taken part on more than one occasion. A handful of WWE superstars have won the Royal Rumble on more than one occasion, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and current in-ring performer Randy Orton.

The Royal Rumble is an event that can make huge stars in WWE. Last year's winner, Drew McIntyre went on to become one of the most popular babyfaces in the company. He has been the holder of the WWE Championship for most of the year.

There would be no #RoyalRumble Match without Pat Patterson. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/453rGwciZl — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 2, 2020

Speculation has already begun as to who will be the next WWE superstar to be the last one standing at the end of the 2021 Royal Rumble. Here are five current favorites to win the classic match.

#5 Keith Lee could bask in the glory of the Royal Rumble match

Keith Lee made his WWE debut in 2018 as a part of the NXT roster. In mid-2019, Lee started to rise through the rank, and he quickly became a fan-favorite on The Black and Gold Brand.

Lee's ascension reached a new level during the 2019 Survivor Series season, and he was the last man standing for Team NXT. He was ultimately eliminated by current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Early in 2020, Lee defeated Roderick Strong to become the NXT North American Champion, a title which he successfully defended against Dominik Dijakovic and Johnny Gargano. Lee then defeated Adam Cole at The Great American Bash to become a dual NXT North American Champion and NXT Champion. He later relinquished the former in the summer.

After losing the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross, Lee was called up to RAW. There, he initially feuded with Randy Orton and later Braun Strowman. The performer was also part of the winning Team RAW at this year's Survivor Series.

The future seems bright for Lee. Currently, he is listed as 11/2 to win the Royal Rumble in 2021 on SkyBet. If Lee does indeed win the next Royal Rumble, it would be exciting to see him get involved in a big feud on the road to WrestleMania.