5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Big stipulation for Randy Orton vs Edge at WrestleMania 37, WWE planning match for Roman Reigns against 2 returning legends?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. It's been a great week in wrestling as we're coming off Hell in a Cell, and these are the rumors to end your week.

#5. Hope is true: WWE planning a special stipulation match for Edge vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37

"The greatest wrestling match ever."

By now, you've likely heard about the rumors of WWE's plans for Randy Orton vs. Edge at WrestleMania 37. The idea was that it would be for the WWE Championship, and given how Randy Orton is now the WWE Champion, there seems to be a lot of truth to those rumors.

The story writes itself. The two are now one apiece with wins at WrestleMania 37 and Backlash, respectively, with Edge getting injured and ruled out due to a required surgery.

WWE expects Edge to be back by early 2021, and it seems like a no-brainer to conclude the trilogy at WrestleMania 37. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for Randy Orton vs. Edge 3 to be an I Quit match

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that Randy Orton and Edge will face each other in an I Quit match at WrestleMania 37. He also noted that changes might be made to the match when WrestleMania 37 comes around, but adding the "I Quit" stipulation is the plan for now.

We hope this is true because it would be a good way to conclude the trilogy. While such rivalries normally extend beyond WrestleMania as well, it's the perfect stipulation to encapsulate the drama and intensity of the feud.

The recent Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso I Quit match was the perfect example of how to utilize such a stipulation.