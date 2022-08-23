5 current WWE superstars who could be the next face of the company

WWE is known for producing superstars who go on to become the "next big thing." The Rock, John Cena, and Roman Reigns are classic examples.

It can be difficult to predict which superstar will be the "next big thing." However, WWE currently boasts one of the most talented lineups in the entire globe. It remains one of the greatest locker rooms in the industry. Finding a new superstar, therefore, is an area that WWE is spoiled for choice in.

This article will take a look at five current WWE superstars who have a chance to grab that brass ring and break the mould as the next face of the company.

#5. Bobby Lashley could ascend to the top yet again

The All Mighty has been on a rampage over the past few weeks

Bobby Lashley is a seasoned main event talent and a a big hit with the audience. He demonstrated that he is once again prepared to be placed at the top of the card with his celebrations following victories over Omos and MVP at Hell in a Cell.

Since then, Lashley has been working his way back into the title scene, capturing the U.S. Championship and defending it against AJ Styles. The current title run is one that The All Mighty has needed since his split with MVP and could be a sign of bigger things to come.

Lashley's initial reign as WWE Champion in 2021 was well-earned, and throughout it he defeated stars like Randy Orton and Goldberg. However, it was clear how much faith the corporation had in him after his victory over Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble earlier this year to reclaim the title.

Unfortunately, an injury cut his second title run short. Ever since returning, he has been eager to win the crown and reclaim his position at the top. With RAW needing a world champion, Lashley has the ideal opportunity to reclaim his position as the face of RAW and WWE.

#4 Seth Rollins remains a favorite with the WWE Universe

The former Shield member is no stranger to main events

Seth Rollins has all the makings of being a business face - let alone a brand - even though he is currently acting as a heel. If you're a fan of WWE, it's easy to get enthusiastic about his moves. Few can match the combination of technical style and high flying ability.

His talents in the ring aside, Rollins' mic skills are extraordinary and he commands attention whenever he is in the ring. Every feud that he has ever been a part of has meaning and spotlights his ability to sell any situation - traits that make him an indispensable asset to any wrestling promotion.

The WWE Universe truly wants to get behind Rollins, and it will be interesting to see what the company decides to do with him going forward.

#3 Karrion Kross' return may be a turning point

Karrion Kross stands out on the current roster as the one who most closely resembles a world champion. His return to the company is a clear signal that WWE has big plans for the talented star.

Kross was promoted to the main roster in July 2021 while he still held the NXT Championship, but WWE lost patience with him after some dubious creative choices and fired him and Scarlett on November 4, 2021.

Kross seems to be getting involved in the feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns at the moment. This could signal a potential move for him into the main event scene. He currently has the momentum and adding him to the title picture would be a smart move, especially if Reigns were to lose the title.

#2 Riddle has been growing in popularity

There was a lot of discussion when Riddle was promoted to the main roster in May 2020. Many thought that he would be lost in the mix like many other top NXT call-ups who failed to make an impact on either RAW or SmackDown. However, Riddle won the United States Championship on February 21 at Elimination Chamber after defeating Lashley and John Morrison in a triple threat match.

The Barefoot Bro's career reached new heights when he formed an alliance with Randy Orton as RK-Bro became the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions twice.

The team became huge fan favorites and Riddle has continued to impress the WWE Universe even with Orton sidelined with an injury. His feuds with stars such as Reigns and Rollins further add to his credibility as a legitimate main event star.

#1 Cody Rhodes has all the makings of the next face of the company

Cody Rhodes has reinvented himself into a next level superstar

Who else apart from Cody Rhodes has a chance to take the top spot on this list? After a lengthy absence, The American Nightmare made an astounding comeback to WWE. Given his recent surge in popularity, Rhodes now unquestionably warrants a title run.

Rhodes defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins on the opening night of WrestleMania 38. In a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, he triumphed over Rollins once more. Prior to their Hell in a Cell encounter, Rhodes had torn a pectoral muscle, but won his third match between them.

Cody Rhodes is currently sidelined due to injury, but he will eventually fulfill the goal of having a shot at a world championship and staking claim to the top of the throne in the company after recovering from it.

Rhodes has been a firm fan favorite since his return, and it won't be difficult for the superstar to gain support as the face of the company. One only needs to look at his tenure in AEW to see how well he commanded the attention of the wrestling world, and just how much of a brand name he has become over the past six years.

