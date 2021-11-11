5 Former WWE Superstars who could retire in 2022

WWE isn't the end all be all of professional wrestling, but it's how most wrestlers seem to want to make their name. With that said, the average superstar's tenure with the company isn't always long.

This list focuses on five superstars who aren't officially with WWE anymore. While some have taken an extensive hiatus and possibly moved on from pro wrestling, some are still in the business, and some may not be anymore.

These names could end up retiring from professional wrestling in 2022.

#5. Ronda Rousey - Not formally retired from WWE yet

Ronda Rousey had one of the most impactful year-long stints in WWE history. It's not a far reach to say that if it weren't for her, the women wouldn't have headlined WrestleMania just yet.

And perhaps without the first women's WrestleMania main event in 2019, we likely wouldn't have had the second at WrestleMania 37 (Night one). When she came to WWE, Ronda Rousey's impact was instant

Her debut match at WrestleMania 34 was dubbed by many as the match of the night. It wasn't surprising that just a few months later, Rousey dethroned Alexa Bliss to become the RAW Women's Champion.

Even the Evolution pay-per-view largely seemed to be centered around Ronda Rousey, although it was a historic pay-per-view. With Rousey gone, there hasn't been a second edition of Evolution.

She made it no secret that she wanted to become a mother, and that led to her WWE stint ending prematurely by two years. It was reported post-WrestleMania 37 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rousey's contract had only expired in 2021.

Around February 2020, a month before the pandemic era of the company began, Ronda Rousey revealed that while she enjoyed her year-long stint, she wouldn't return as a full-time star ever again:

"I did completely full-time for a year. All of the TV and as many live shows as I could. I probably worked 200 days out of the year. Most people do way more. Most people have live shows throughout the week, then go and do TV, then get to be home for a day and a half, then do it again. It's non-stop. It was so much time away from my family that I couldn't do it sustainably," said Ronda Rousey.

Stating that she could never put her family through that again, Rousey hinted at a return but wasn't sure when it would happen. It was rumored that she was going to return for WrestleMania Hollywood at So-Fi Stadium, one that was scheduled for 2021 but pushed back to 2023.

Given that Ronda Rousey is now a mother, it may increase her chances of retirement. She might have a quiet retirement next year.

