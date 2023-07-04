5 free agents WWE should sign this year

WWE has a pretty well-stocked roster, with superstars from all over the world who had many different paths to make it to the big stage. That said, there is always room for more talented superstars to fill one of the three rosters. There is also plenty of space at the WWE Performance Center for those who are less experienced.

Throughout the United States and worldwide, many talented wrestlers have dreams of making it to WWE. There are also those who have been on the sports entertainment giant's roster but have found their way back out on the independent scene for one reason or another.

Regardless, there are plenty of free agents who are chomping at the bits for an opportunity or another shot at a WWE contract. Today we take a look at some of the best talent who deserve a chance in the Stamford-based company. Here is our list of 5 free agents that WWE should sign this year.

#5 - 4-time NWA World Tag Team Champions The Heatseekers

Matt Sigmon and Elliott Russell: The Heatseekers

Several years ago, I was attending an independent wrestling event just outside of Memphis. At one point in the show, there was a tag team match that featured a team that I had heard about but didn't know a lot about - The Heatseekers. I was instantly a fan and I have followed them ever since.

The Heatseekers feature the powerhouse brute Elliott Russell, and the supreme technician, the ring general Matt Sigmon. Together, their styles create a unique blend of relentless strong-style wrestling, combined with an old-school, methodical style that leaves opponents stunned and defeated.

Sigmon and Russell were trained by WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton, and the legendary Dr. Tom Pritchard. They have also received high praise from legends such as Jim Cornette, and Beautiful Bobby Eaton.

The Heatseekers have a list of accolades a mile long. They are 4-time NWA World Tag Team Champions, 3-time NWA US Tag Team Champions, and 5-time AML Tag Team Champions, as well as holding numerous other titles.

They have dominated the independent scene for over a decade. Now is the time they get the opportunity that has eluded them long enough. The Heatseekers are ready for a WWE contract.

#4 - NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton

Second-generation star Kerry Morton

The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship has been held by a whos-who among wrestling royalty. Iconic names such as Les Thatcher, Danny Hodge, Ultimo Dragon, Dory Funk, and Jushin Thunder Liger are just a few of the legends who have held the title at some point. That very title is currently being held by 22-year-old rising star Kerry Morton.

Morton may be young, but he is no stranger to professional wrestling. His father is one-half of one of the greatest tag teams of all time - WWE Hall of Famers The Rock-n-Roll Express.

In fact, Kerry was trained by Ricky and Robert. Morton also received training from Tom Prichard, the late Bobby Eaton, and Bullet Club's own Chase Owens. Morton has been under a massive learning tree, from some of the best.

Kerry is limited in professional experience, but he already shows signs of in-ring brilliance. He has done great not only as a singles competitor but also as a tag team technician alongside his father, Ricky Morton. He is at the stage in his career where he could benefit from honing his skills at the Performance Center for a while before moving on to NXT.

#3 - NWA Television Champion Thom Latimer

Former TNA King of the Mountain Thom Latimer

Thom Latimer is one of the top free agents in the world. He was once signed with WWE back in 2010 where he was on the FCW roster as "Kenneth Cameron."

He was one of the original members of The Ascension before the company settled with Viktor and Konnor as permanent members of the tag team. Latimer ran into some legal issues in late-2012, which ultimately led to his release from the company.

Following his departure from WWE, Thom Latimer went on to find success with numerous promotions, including NWA, TNA, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Thom is currently one of NWA's premier stars where he is the reigning, defending NWA Television Champion.

It has been over a decade since Latimer was initially released from WWE and since leaving, he has improved his ring work tremendously. He has an incredible look, a great ring presence, and a ton of natural charisma. Thom would be a perfect addition to the NXT roster, or even one of the main rosters.

#2 - AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo

If you have been watching AEW television lately, you've probably taken notice of a high-flying, electrifying young Mexican superstar named Vikingo. Back in March, Vikingo went head-to-head with Kenny Omega in an instant classic on AEW Dynamite. Vikingo has also made appearances on ROH, where he successfully defended his AAA Mega Championship at Supercard of Honor.

El Hijo del Vikingo is a second-generation Mexican luchador from Puebla, Mexico. He was trained by his father, Mexican legend King Viking. At only 26 years old, Vikingo is already considered to be the number 1 wrestler in Mexico. He is the current AAA Mega Champion. He won the title nearly 600 days ago at AAA's Triplemania Regia II, where he defeated five others in the five-way main event to claim the vacant title.

#1 Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder)

Cardona has been on fire since being released from his contract.

One of the most unique stories involving a former WWE Superstar's post-WWE career involves Matt Cardona. The star has been able to accomplish a significant amount since the company released him in 2020, citing budget cuts.

Since his WWE departure, Matt Cardona has lit up the professional wrestling world unlike what anyone could have anticipated. The self-proclaimed "deathmatch king" has worked for numerous promotions and has taken many of their titles. Cardona shocked the world at NWA PowerrrTrip 2022 when he defeated Trevor Murdoch to become the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

During his time with WWE, Cardona, who was known as Zack Ryder, spent most of his career in the low-to-mid card ranks. However, Ryder was extremely over with the younger fans, which translated into great merchandise sales. This is something that should be considered.

Regardless if you love him, or you love to hate him - Matt Cardona has proved he can put butts in seats. Cardona is highly marketable and very versatile. He can make top-tier superstars shine, and he can also steal the show for himself. The time is now. Triple H and his powers-that-be need to pull the trigger and bring the Long Island Loudmouth back home.

