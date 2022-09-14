5 match stipulations that could boost WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Hailed for its sheer brutality, the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules premium live event will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Saturday Night Show has one match booked for now - Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Extreme Rules is renowned for showcasing violence like never before and maintaining the tradition of extremes with the help of stipulations. This heavily enhances the performances during the event and adds to the “oomph” factor of the audience.

In this list, we will take a look at five match stipulations that could boost WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Loser Leaves WWE Match - Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

The title of the match speaks for itself. Whoever loses the bout leaves WWE, although it is more in kayfabe than reality. Sonya Deville is an example as she was defeated by Mandy Rose in order to write her off TV for some time.

The upcoming event will continue the budding rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan. If the company wants to add layers to their feud, a Loser Leaves WWE Match is beneficial for both superstars.

Liv can redeem herself after losing the title as a surprise winner of the Royal Rumble 2023. In another case, Ronda Rousey could return from a brief hiatus to challenge the dominant reign of Liv Morgan.

#4. ‘I Quit' Match - Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

A potentional bout between Bayley vs. Belair in an "I Quit Match''

The rules of an ‘I Quit’ match are simple. The superstar who makes the other submit, wins. An iconic stipulation throughout the ages, the humiliation of submitting to an opponent usually results in the culmination of a feud. In some cases, like Charlotte Flair, the loser goes on a brief hiatus in WWE.

Similar to what was planned for Money in the Bank in 2021, before the untimely injury of Bayley, Extreme Rules could have an ‘I Quit Match’ for the RAW Women’s Championship. The Role Model is the favorite to challenge Bianca for the title as she had pinned the champ earlier at Clash at the Castle.

With both superstars devoid of lethal submission finishers, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Expect insane tactics and weapons to be used during the showdown.

#3. Steel Cage Match - Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

The infamous 12-feet structure has been a platform for multiple iconic bouts. It is a domain where rivalries are put to rest, be it Bruno Sammartino fighting Ivan Koloff in 1975 or The Miz, John Morrison and John Cena scrambling into a triple-threat at Extreme Rules 2011.

WWE has teased the participation of Bobby Lashley in this year’s Extreme Rules event. The United States Champion will undoubtedly defend his title in Philadelphia against rivals like Ciampa, AJ Styles or The Miz. He recently had a Steel Cage Match against the A-Lister and its success could be recreated in the upcoming event.

There is also the possibility of an exciting Fatal-4-Way Steel Cage Match.

#2. Extreme Rules Match - Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Reflecting on the success of 2021, Extreme Rules matches have gained popularity in recent years. Legal use of weapons such as chairs, kendo sticks and ladders asks for a blend of extreme and high-flying action.

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Riddle is expected to conclude at Extreme Rules. Should that be the case, an Extreme Rules match is definitely an option. The stipulation speaks for itself and has been hinted at from actions like The Visionary stomping Riddle on steel chairs or The Original Bro crashing Rollins through tables in Live Events.

Extreme Rules matches are basically a No Holds Barred. They were used in the namesake event to add authenticity and hype to star-studded bouts which yearn for an extreme ending, such as the Rollins-Riddle feud.

#1. First Blood Match - Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

Drew McIntrye (Left), Karrion Kross (Right)

The First Blood is a hardcore-style match, the winner of which is decided by the first to make their opponent bleed. Absent since One Night Stand 2008, the stipulation could be reborn, now that WWE is being marked as TV-14.

Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre are rumored to main event at Extreme Rules. Both are at each other's throats, with Kross claiming that Drew is an unworthy challenger for Roman Reigns. Their upcoming showdown could be made more brutal by adding the stipulation of busting open one’s opponent.

If WWE does reintroduce blood into its shows, it will be a decisive blow to their AEW competitors. Tony Khan’s promotion has an edge over them due to its preference for gore, and once that fizzles, they might experience a major downslide in ratings, especially now that they are struggling with backstage politics.

Nevertheless, WWE needs to be careful in its usage of blood as it still has to cater to the needs of PG audiences.

