5 NXT opponents for Roman Reigns if he shows up on the developmental brand

In 2012, NXT became the new WWE developmental brand, taking over for a defunct FCW. At first, the former black-and-gold show continued to focus on being a roster for up-and-coming, developmenting stars with dreams of becoming a main roster superstar. Since then, it has become a significant brand all on its own, sometimes even competing with RAW and SmackDown.

Some of today's top WWE Superstars made a name for themselves on the NXT roster. Names such as Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins, and Charlotte Flair are just a few WWE Superstars who cut their teeth on the former black-and-gold roster.

Needless to say, NXT has been a major success when it comes to rebranding projects that were spearheaded by Triple H.

Recently, World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins returned to NXT and defended his title against Bron Breakker. This may result in other main roster superstars occasionally returning to the former black-and-gold roster.

With this in mind, what if Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a trip back to NXT? Who would be worthy of sharing a ring with The Tribal Chief?

Here's our list of five opponents for Roman Reigns, if he appears on the developmental brand!

#5. Up first on our list of potential foes for Roman Reigns: Dijak

It's now or never for Dijak!

Dijak is currently one of NXT's top stars, with a decade of professional wrestling experience under his belt. He started turning heads during his time with Ring of Honor. The former RAW star won the ROH Top Prospect Tournament in 2015 en route to really making a name for himself while with the company.

WWE officials signed Dijak in 2017, but he has yet to break through the wall of potential that most people believe he has. Towering over the rest of the roster at 6'7" and pushing 275 pounds, the 36-year-old has the size and looks to be a major superstar.

Following his time as "T-Bar" with the now defunct faction RETRIBUTION, Dijak is now back in singles competition and seems to be in a good place with the company at the moment.

If Roman goes to Orlando looking for competition, Dijak should be one of those considered to give Reigns all he wants.

#4. Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov

Dragunov is one of the wildcards!

In a recent Sportskeeda featured article, Ilja Dragunov was revealed as someone who many believe could potentially dethrone WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Dragunov is one of the top developmental stars, along with Bron Breakker, Wes Lee, Dijak, and Carmelo Hayes.

Ilja Dragunov is a Russian-born pro wrestler who migrated to Germany, where he first began his wrestling career before making his way to Progress Wrestling, where fans worldwide started noticing his talents.

Ilja signed with WWE in early-2019. He quickly became one of the premier stars on the NXT UK roster. Ilja defeated Walter(Gunther) at Takeover 36, becoming the NXT UK Champion. He held the title for a historic run of nearly 350 days.

#3. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

Following a successful independent career, Carmelo Hayes was signed by WWE in 2021 and immediately set his sights on superstardom. During his time with the company, Carmelo has quickly excelled to the top of the roster, with numerous memorable matches that will be remembered forever.

Hayes defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in late-2021 for the North American Championship. He used that title as a catalyst to propel himself into the main event spotlight, where he went face-to-face with former Champion Bron Breakker.

At the 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event, Carmelo defeated Breakker, becoming the NXT Champion. Hayes is still the holder of the championship and one of the most exciting professional wrestlers in the world.

#2. Former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

Growing up in northern Kansas, Baron Corbin was a gifted athlete who competed in several sports, including boxing and football. Corbin excelled in both sports, becoming a two-time Golden Gloves Champion and a highly decorated lineman who went on to play in the NFL for a few seasons as a member of the practice squads for the Arizona Cardinal as well as the Indianapolis Colts.

Corbin signed with WWE in 2012 and spent several years honing his skills at the WWE Performance Center and competing on the developmental roster. Baron had a fantastic look and in-ring presence, but he never broke into the main event scene for whatever reason.

After spending some time on the main roster, Corbin is back on the former black-and-gold brand and looking to revive his career again.

Since returning to the developmental brand recently, Baron Corbin has set his sights on winning a championship. With his main roster experience, combined with his natural athleticism, Corbin is primed to give this run all he has.

If Roman Reigns decides to grace NXT with his presence again, Corbin could be a legitimate obstacle in the Trible Chief's path, as he was the last wrestler to rin Reigns in 2019.

#1. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Everything about Breakker screams STAR!

Growing up, The Steiner Brothers were my favorite tag team. I loved their look and their relentless style. Needless to say, I was very excited a couple of years ago when I heard the news that Rick Steiner's son was signing with WWE.

Bron Breakker officially signed with WWE in early-2021. Since arriving, Breakker has become a cornerstone for the success of relaunched NXT 2.0. After winning the championship twice so far, Bron has remained at the top of the roster with no signs of letting up whatsoever.

At this point, Breakker seems to be ready for the main roster. With that said, he is such a vital component to the continued success of the developmental brand. If Roman Reigns thinks he can just come back and run the show, he must first go through the big dog, Bron Breakker.

