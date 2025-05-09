5 Possible directions for Goldberg after a major confirmation on his WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg may be back in a wrestling ring very soon. The two-time Universal Champion was last seen by wrestling fans worldwide at Bad Blood 2024 during a segment with "The Ring General" Gunther. Many commentators online predict a future match between the former World Heavyweight Champions.

During a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes claimed that WWE's creative team has discussed featuring the WCW icon in an upcoming appearance. There are also reportedly plans for new Goldberg merchandise, which typically indicates that a return could be in the works. However, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding the former WCW star appearing live at Backlash in St. Louis on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

What's next, or, better yet, who's next for Goldberg?

#5. Goldberg could interfere in Pat McAfee vs. Gunther at WWE Backlash 2025

The Ring General wants to maul Pat McAfee in St. Louis, but he might not be the only person Gunther fights at WWE Backlash this Saturday. During his reign as World Heavyweight Champion, the Austrian-born bruiser made plenty of enemies, one being WCW legend Bill Goldberg. Gunther's disrespectful words from Bad Blood may end up biting him at some point when Da Man returns to a WWE ring.

There are plenty of different directions for a Goldberg return at Backlash. The former two-time WCW United States Champion could interfere, causing a DQ or even an upset victory of McAfee pinning Gunther for the three count. Goldberg could also potentially return following the match, preventing The Ring General from causing further damage to Monday Night RAW's color commentator.

If McAfee needs a replacement for WWE Backlash, Goldberg could shock Gunther with a victory. Either way, a battle between The Ring General and Da Man might be on the menu in the coming months.

#4. Goldberg could demand the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton

In what's likely to be the main event of 2025's Backlash, hometown hero Randy Orton is scheduled to challenge the villainous John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. If the former WCW star wants to make a huge splash in the wrestling world upon his return, Bill Goldberg could say, "You're next" to the winner of Cena vs. Orton.

Goldberg has never faced John Cena in a one-on-one match. The two were on different brands during the Ruthless Aggression Era, with Bill on RAW and Cena on WWE SmackDown. The same was the case upon Goldberg's return in 2016, and they never tangled during Bill's part-time second run with the company. In 2025, it seems as if it's a now-or-never scenario when it comes to Big Match John vs. Goldberg, considering that Cena is on a retirement tour and Goldberg is looking for his perfect retirement match.

The WCW legend battled Randy Orton in a one-on-one match on the August 18, 2003 episode of WWE RAW. Stone Cold Steve Austin acted as the ringside enforcer and eventually the referee when the official ref was incapacitated. Austin counted the pinfall for Goldberg in a match many wrestling fans forget. In 2025, Orton vs. Goldberg would be a blockbuster encounter worthy of a PLE main event.

#3. Goldberg can call out Paul Heyman's group, setting up Da Man vs. Bron Breakker

Goldberg vs. Bron Breakker is a cross-generational dream match that many wrestling fans hope to one day see. This match would allow Bill to 'pass the torch' to the young Steiner, putting over the 27-year-old powerhouse as a major star on the rise in professional wrestling.

Bill Goldberg and Bron's uncle, Scott Steiner, had a heated history dating back to World Championship Wrestling. Big Poppa Pump gave Da Man one of his rare WCW defeats, knocking out Goldberg and defeating him via a lead pipe to the head and a Steiner Recliner in a No DQ match at Fall Brawl 2000. Nearly 25 years later, Bill can potentially run afoul of the faction featuring Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Scott's nephew, Bron Breakker.

Goldberg's final match could potentially be against Bron. Da Man could also potentially battle Seth Rollins in another first-ever singles match. Can the WCW legend be the only one who can stop Breakker and Rollins on their warpath?

#2. Goldberg could issue an open challenge declaration for SummerSlam

Goldberg can issue an open challenge similar to what Randy Orton did at WrestleMania 41, daring anyone to step up to Da Man at a major PLE. SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to be a two-night extravaganza, which will predictably be stacked with major matches. Considering that Goldberg is knocking on the door of retirement, The Biggest Party of the Summer might be the best venue to host that final bout.

There are a variety of opponents who could potentially answer Goldberg's open challenge, ranging from a foe like Gunther to legends like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. There's also the possibility of TNA World Champion Joe Hendry answering another open challenge.

During Cena's quest to ruin pro wrestling, Goldberg's legendary career could be retired with disappointment and defeat at the hands of Big Match John. Austin versus Goldberg is a fantasy feud that wrestling fans have discussed since the Attitude Era, and it would still be a dream match that could be pulled off in the current year if all the stars align.

#1. Goldberg declares intention to win a midcard title (either Dominik Mysterio or Jacob Fatu)

The Intercontinental Championship and the WWE United States Title are two prestigious wrestling belts that are absent from Goldberg's résumé, although Da Man did win the US Championship twice in WCW. Since joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, he's primarily pursued top-tier prizes like the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Universal Title, so he was never gunning for the IC or US straps.

While this might be the least likely direction, there's still a chance of Goldberg stepping up to the slimy Dominik Mysterio and intense Jacob Fatu for their respective titles. Dirty Dom and Jacob are both scheduled to defend mid-card championship gold at Backlash, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that they'll be faced with their next challenger immediately following their respective title defenses. If either man manages to retain their strap, a legend may be the one to step up.

