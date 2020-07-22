5 possible SummerSlam 2020 matches

SummerSlam - the biggest party of the summer; the biggest event of the summer. Whatever tagline is used, the 32-year-old event is seen as one the biggest events on the WWE calendar every single year. After WrestleMania, many of the WWE Universe anticipate SummerSlam more than any other pay per view event that WWE presents.

Some of the biggest matches and moments in WWE history have taken place at SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar becoming the youngest WWE Champion in history at SummerSlam 2002, the first-ever meeting of Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam 2005, Randy Orton becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history at SummerSlam 2004, SummerSlam has seen it all.

With The Horror Show at Extreme Rules now in the rear view mirror, many fans are already speculating as to what matches could take place at this year's SummerSlam extravaganza.

Let's take a look at 5 matches that we could potentially see as SummerSlam emanates from the WWE Performance Center on August 23, 2020.

#5 Braun Strowman vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (WWE Universal Championship)

The Fiend reappeared during the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules

SummerSlam could see the culmination of the intense rivalry between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, and his former Wyatt Family mentor, Bray Wyatt.

Heading into their Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Braun Strowman was under the impression that he would be competing against "The Eater of Worlds" version of Bray Wyatt.

However, in the final moments of the Wyatt Swamp Fight, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt would reappear for the first time since defeating John Cena in the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36.

Advertisement

The Fiend captured Braun Strowman in the mandible claw and dragged the WWE Universal Champion down in the watery depths of the swamp in which the Wyatt Swamp Fight took place.

Now that Braun Strowman has competed against the Firefly Funhouse and The Eater of Worlds versions of Bray Wyatt, this re-emergence of The Fiend suggests that a SummerSlam showdown between The Fiend and Braun Strowman is next.

However, unlike the Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, this time it is likely that the WWE Universal Championship will be on the line given the importance of an event such as SummerSlam.

Will The Fiend be the version of Bray Wyatt that is finally able to defeat Braun Strowman?