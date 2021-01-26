5 Potential feuds for Edge heading into WWE WrestleMania 37

After cutting an impassioned promo on RAW, Edge declared his entry in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This was his first appearance on WWE TV since June 2020, following a triceps injury during his match against Randy Orton at Backlash.

Edge's initial comeback run was cut short as a result. It started in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match, with his return contributing to making it the greatest Royal Rumble Match ever. The Rated-R Superstar is back with a vengeance and will want to make up for lost time.

There are several opponents Edge could feud with following the Rumble, with a high-profile WrestleMania match pretty much a guarantee. Some stories have a history, while others could start from scratch. Either way, the WWE Hall of Famer is not short on options for his WrestleMania match.

Here are five potential feuds for Edge heading into WrestleMania 37.

#5 Edge could restart his feud with Randy Orton

This is the likeliest option for Edge at WrestleMania 37. His feud with Randy Orton might not be over, with both Superstars gaining a win apiece over each other and the WWE Hall of Famer getting injured in their second match. Orton and Edge have been rumored to face each other in an 'I Quit' Match at The Show of Shows.

If that happens, there is no doubt that both Superstars would bring their best and tell a fantastic story. However, it is something that has been seen already. Fans are excited to see Edge mix it up with the younger WWE Superstars, which he is sure to do in Sunday's Royal Rumble Match.

The Rated-R Superstar's WrestleMania feud could begin as soon as the Rumble and with Orton already tied up with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, maybe WWE has changed their plans for both Superstars heading into 'Mania. Things are looking very intriguing for The Viper right now.

A third match with Randy Orton would cap off a successful comeback feud for Edge, even if it ends up going over a year. He also has to avenge The Legend Killer for what he did to Christian. That being said, there are much fresher and more exciting matches waiting for The Rated-R Superstar in WWE in 2021.