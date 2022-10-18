5 real-life couples who could be considered The Power Couple of WWE

Several real-life couples have worked in WWE over the past few years. Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella were among the most accomplished couples in the company. The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were also considered one of the most powerful couples in the company a few years ago.

There are also currently several duos in WWE who could be considered a power couple. One of them now runs the promotion after the retirement of Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, another couple is currently leading the RAW locker room.

Here are five real-life couples who could be considered The Power Couple of WWE.

#5. Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are on the SmackDown roster

While working on the independent circuit, Karrion Kross and Scarlett met and started dating. After signing with WWE in 2020, the couple performed on NXT, where Kross became NXT Champion with the help of his now-wife.

Kross and Scarlett are currently a power couple on the Blue Brand and are among the fastest-rising stars in WWE. At Extreme Rules, The Smokeshow helped her husband defeat Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match.

Although they might not be the company's power couple yet, Kross and Scarlett seem to have all the potential to reach that status in the near future.

#4. Montez Ford and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

While training at the Performance Center, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair met and began their romantic relationship. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in 2018.

Over the past few years, Ford and his wife have had a lot of success in the Stamford-based company. The former United States Marine and his Street Profits partner won the tag team titles on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown to become the second-ever Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

Meanwhile, Belair has been a dominant force in the women's division since joining the main roster about two years ago. She's a two-time Women's Champion and the current RAW Women's Champion.

Due to their accomplishments, Belair and Ford are certainly one of the most powerful couples in WWE today.

#3. The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse have won several championships

The couple first met in 2006 when Maryse participated in the Diva Search competition, which The Miz hosted, but did not start dating until a year later. After dating for about seven years, Maryse and The Miz tied the knot in 2014.

The Miz and Maryse, who currently refer to themselves as The It Couple, are among the most accomplished duos in WWE history. The Awesome One was the first two-time Grand Slam Champion. Meanwhile, his wife is a former two-time Divas Champion.

The It Couple have also starred in a few movies and have a successful reality show, Miz & Mrs. As veterans, the two are now a power couple in the Stamford-based company.

#2. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Although she was initially not interested in dating one of her co-workers, Becky Lynch fell in love with Seth Rollins in early 2019. A few months later, the couple announced their engagement.

Big Time Becks and The Visionary welcomed their first daughter, Roux, in December 2020, about seven months before they tied the knot.

Lynch and Rollins are certainly one of the most powerful couples in WWE today. Big Time Becks is currently the highest-paid female superstar on the roster. Meanwhile, her husband is the fourth highest-paid superstar in the company.

The couple are also two of the most accomplished superstars. While Lynch is a six-time Women's Champion, Rollins became the second-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion after The Miz. Last Monday, he captured the United States Championship after defeating Bobby Lashley.

Lynch and Rollins are currently on the Monday Night RAW roster.

#1. WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon currently run WWE

While working together on a storyline in the late 1990s, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H developed feelings for each other. After dating for about three years, the couple tied the knot in 2003.

Since then, The Billion Dollar Princess and The Game have seemingly become the power couple of WWE. They became even more powerful after Vince McMahon retired this year.

Being in charge of the company (literally), Triple H and Stephanie McMahon certainly have the strongest claim to The Power Couple status in WWE.

