5 Reasons why Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg must happen in 2021

Since Roman Reigns reigned to WWE this past summer, he has been absolutely unstoppable. He's evolved from "The Big Dog" to "The Tribal Chief." With Paul Heyman by his side, Reigns has been enjoying a dominant run with the WWE Universal Championship.

Because he has already defended the title against Braun Strowman and Jey Uso, Reigns seems to be on the path toward writing his own legacy. He is doing so in a manner that the WWE Universe has been hoping to see from him for years now. Aa vital win over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series further skyrocketed Reigns' stock.

While "The Tribal Chief" seems absolutely dominant at the moment, he could be facing quite out the challenge in the form of Bill Goldberg. In a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the former WWE Universal Champion made a surprising statement by making it clear that Reigns is next in his sights.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion wasn't bothered much with Goldberg's words, but WWE could be heading towards that direction soon. Reigns' focus is on Kevin Owens right now. But heading into next year, he'll need a new contender.

Let's take a look at the top five reasons why Reigns vs. Goldberg needs to happen in 2021.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg could be the perfect match to welcome back the fans

Roman Reigns vs Goldberg at 'Mania 37?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has done quite an incredible job in delivering their shows on a constant and weekly basis. The idea of the WWE ThunderDome, featuring a virtual WWE Universe, has worked brilliantly, too. But with the new year approaching, WWE could be considering bringing the fans back for their 2021 shows.

In order to welcome back live crowds, WWE will surely be hoping to offer them blockbuster matches. In doing so, they would hope to maximize ticket sales. Plus, the company would probably prefer not to hold two WrestleManias in a row without an audience in attendance. So the idea of Reigns vs. Goldberg for WWE WrestleMania 37 could be an buzzworthy match to welcome the fans back.

After all, Reigns and Goldberg have unfinished business from prior to WWE WrestleMania 36.