On the heels of an epic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, WWE fans now turn their attention towards Perth, Australia, for Elimination Chamber and, ultimately, WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

With Rumble in the books, one would think the title picture is clear, heading into Show of Shows. However, that's not the case when it comes to the World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk was rumored to be Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania, but The Second City Saint sustained an injury at the Royal Rumble and is now out for WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to WrestleMania and made his intention clear that he wants to face The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

With that in mind, Seth Rollins is looking for a challenger at The Grandest Stage Of Them All and even suggested Rhodes to challenge him instead of Reigns. Looking at the current RAW roster, there are several superstars who could make the argument as to why they deserve a shot at Rollins' title.

Here is our list of five WWE Superstars who could replace CM Punk to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

#5. Main Event Jey Uso could solidify his single's legacy with a title shot at WrestleMania!

Jey Uso is looking for his 'main event' moment at WrestleMania!

Jey Uso is a member of the legendary "bloodlines" of professional wrestling history, The Anoa'i Family. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the relative of multiple wrestling legends. Jey was destined for pro wrestling greatness.

Throughout most of Jey's career, he has been a tag team wrestler with his twin brother Jimmy, as a member of one of the greatest WWE tag teams of this generation, The Usos. The Samoan twins are eight-time Tag Team Champions.

However, they went their separate ways after Jimmy betrayed Jey at SummerSlam when he was close to defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in a Tribal Combat.

After the fallout of The Bloodline Saga in August 2023, Jey moved to RAW and has been on a mission to create his path to singles superstardom, and a shot at Rollins' title would be an incredible catalyst in the right direction.

#4. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker

2nd Generation Superstar Bron Breakker is making his Royal Rumble entrance.

One of the most successful and popular tag teams in professional wrestling history was The Steiner Brothers. Rick and Scott Steiner were pioneers in tag team wrestling, creating a standard that teams today strive to emulate.

While their time in the spotlight has been over for quite some time, fans are fortunate to have someone following in their legendary footsteps, Bron Breakker, Rick Steiner's son.

Bron has destroyed the NXT competition over the past couple of years, capped off by two NXT Championship reigns.

At this point in his career, Bron is ready to move on to the next chapter in his wrestling career by continuing his dominance on the main roster. Breakker started that journey at the Royal Rumble by being the 20th entrant in the Rumble match.

With a match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WrestleMania could be his ideal destination.

#3. 2-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior has a chip on his shoulder heading into Mania!

This is an interesting time in Drew McIntyre's wrestling career. The two-time WWE Champion has been on a compelling transition, turning heel and returning to his villainous ways.

McIntyre has most recently been involved in a storyline with CM Punk, as we have seen the two exchanging jabs at one another on RAW.

The rumors have been running rampant regarding Drew McIntyre's future with WWE. While he has not renewed his contract, some believe he will eventually get a new deal with the company.

If that is the case, The Scottish Warrior would be the perfect option to challenge Rollins for his title at WrestleMania.

#2. Current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor

Finn Balor is ready for his spot back in the main event scene.

When Finn Balor signed with WWE in 2014, he was globally known as one of the best stars in the world. When he began his run with NXT, Balor quickly showed the world that he was just as advertised - a top-tier Superstar.

At the 2016 SummerSlam event, Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion. Unfortunately, Balor sustained a serious injury during the match, which forced him to vacate the title.

Balor returned to action six months later, looking like he never missed a beat. The Prince is currently a member of The Judgment Day and is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Damian Priest. He could add the Heavyweight Title to his inventory if given the opportunity at WrestleMania.

#1. Former WWE Champion Big E could make his return at WrestleMania!

Big E could be ready for a historic return to action at WrestleMania!

Big E is best known as one of the members of The New Day, with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

However, Big E has also had a very impressive singles run, culminating with a WWE Championship win in 2021. He has also held the Intercontinental Championship twice as well.

In March of 2022, Big E was competing in a tag team match against The Brawling Brutes when he suffered a serious neck injury after taking a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland and inadvertently landing on his head.

He has been out of action ever since, recovering from the incident. It's worth noting that some doctors have advised Big E not to return to in-ring action. While considering that advice, he appears to be training for a potential return.

Big E returning at WrestleMania and taking on Rollins would be an epic way to reignite his career.

